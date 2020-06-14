Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. One American city's model of policing reform means building 'social currency'

Zsakhiem James, a police captain in Camden, New Jersey - once considered the most dangerous city in the United States - sees every encounter with a resident as an opportunity to build "social currency" to prevent or solve a future crime. That's why during a tour this week of Federal Street, a main thoroughfare through Camden's business district, he preached to two young officers the importance of forging personal ties on their beat. Suicide finding for black man found hanging in California stirs anger

Police in California on Friday said a young black man found hanging from a tree likely committed suicide, stirring outrage among community members who said authorities were too quick to draw conclusions about what could have been a hate crime. The reaction to the death of 24-year-old Robert Fuller showed how high tensions around race and policing are running in the United States after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Trump pushes Tulsa rally back by a day to 'honor' emancipation holiday

President Donald Trump has bowed to pressure over an election rally scheduled to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the "Juneteenth" anniversary that commemorates the end of U.S. slavery, and said he was pushing the event back by a day. Trump's decision to hold his first campaign rally in months on June 19 in a city notorious for a 1921 massacre of its black citizens had prompted fierce criticism, especially in the face of nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality against African Americans. Eight people wounded in shooting outside bar in San Antonio, Texas

A gunman shot and wounded eight people outside a San Antonio, Texas, bar late Friday night, but there were no fatalities, police said. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told an early morning news briefing that a group of people were denied entry to the bar around midnight. Amazon's business practices examined by two U.S. states

State investigators in both California and Washington are examining Amazon's business practices, two newspapers reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The inquiries focus at least in part on how Amazon treats sellers in its online marketplace, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times reported on Friday. U.S. CDC reports 2,038,344 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,038,344 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,317 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 711 to 114,625. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 12 versus its previous report on Friday.(https://bit.ly/2UkMHx9) Trump to West Point grads: 'We are ending the era of endless wars'

President Donald Trump, facing criticism in recent days for plans to withdraw thousands of U.S. troops from Germany, told West Point's graduating class on Saturday that their job will be to defend “America’s vital interests” and not fight “endless wars” in faraway lands. Trump’s reported plans to withdraw 9,500 troops from Germany, one of America's strongest allies, and relocate them to Poland and elsewhere has drawn the ire of German officials and raised concerns in the U.S. Congress about a retreat from the world stage. William S. Sessions, former FBI director, dies at 90: media

William S. Sessions, an FBI chief under three U.S. presidents who won praise for bringing more diversity to the agency but who was fired after being investigated for ethical lapses, died Friday aged 90, U.S. media reported. The cause was complications of a congestive heart ailment, the Washington Post and other media reported, citing his family. He died at his son's home in San Antonio, Texas. Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor

The son of Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested earlier this week after allegedly stabbing his neighbor multiple times. Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident on Tuesday night. He was taken into custody without incident in San Clemente, Calif., and released Wednesday after posting $25,000 bail, multiple outlets reported. Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man

Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday, the city's mayor said, as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant drive-thru line. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she accepted the resignation of police chief Erika Shields after the killing of Rayshard Brooks, 27, of Atlanta. Dozens of protesters gathered by late afternoon around the spot south of downtown where the man was shot and killed.