Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Anti-racism protest signs, murals destined for U.S. Smithsonian

Days into nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd, demonstrators began to fill a tall fence in front of the White House with posters, flowers, paintings and photos in honor of black men, women and children who have lost their lives at the hands of police. Placed on the recently renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, the tributes have created a spontaneous memorial that are now being collected for a more permanent home at the Smithsonian Institution. Trump pushes Tulsa rally back by a day to 'honor' emancipation holiday

President Donald Trump has bowed to pressure over an election rally scheduled to take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the "Juneteenth" anniversary that commemorates the end of U.S. slavery, and said he was pushing the event back by a day. Trump's decision to hold his first campaign rally in months on June 19 in a city notorious for a 1921 massacre of its black citizens had prompted fierce criticism, especially in the face of nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality against African Americans. Systemic racism slows economic growth: Dallas Fed chief Kaplan

Systemic racism and high unemployment levels among black and Hispanic Americans create a drag on the U.S. economy, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Sunday. "A more inclusive economy where everyone has an opportunity will mean faster workforce growth, faster productivity growth and will grow faster," Kaplan said on CBS' "Face the Nation." Record spikes in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations sweep parts of U.S.

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Alabama reported a record number of new cases for the fourth day in a row on Sunday. Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, North Carolina, Oklahoma and South Carolina all had record numbers of new cases in the past three days, according to a Reuters tally. Lone black Republican senator says he is open to 'decertification' of bad police

Tim Scott, the only black Republican member of the U.S. Senate, said on Sunday he is open to exploring whether to enact a new law that would decertify bad police officers as part of a larger law enforcement reform package. Speaking on CBS "Face the Nation," Scott said a new policy to decertify police who engage in misconduct could be a compromise as he negotiates with Democrats, who have called for more drastic measures, such as ending the "qualified immunity" legal doctrine that helps shield officers from liability. Trump to West Point grads: 'We are ending the era of endless wars'

President Donald Trump, facing criticism in recent days for plans to withdraw thousands of U.S. troops from Germany, told West Point's graduating class on Saturday that their job will be to defend “America’s vital interests” and not fight “endless wars” in faraway lands. Trump’s reported plans to withdraw 9,500 troops from Germany, one of America's strongest allies, and relocate them to Poland and elsewhere has drawn the ire of German officials and raised concerns in the U.S. Congress about a retreat from the world stage. Atlanta police seek masked woman suspected of burning down Wendy's

Police in Atlanta offered a $10,000 reward and published photos of what appeared to be a masked white woman as they sought the people who burned down a Wendy's restaurant where a black man was fatally shot by an officer as he tried to escape arrest. The fast-food outlet was torched late on Saturday during demonstrations that erupted over the killing of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks. U.S. CDC reports 2,063,812 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 2,063,812 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 25,468 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 646 to 115,271. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on June 13 versus its previous report on Saturday. (https://bit.ly/2UFX6DW) Trump economic adviser urges wearing of masks at Tulsa rally

People attending U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Oklahoma this week should wear masks, a White House adviser said on Sunday, as health experts cautioned against large gatherings such as political rallies during the coronavirus pandemic. New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states including Texas, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, while Oklahoma reported record new cases over the weekend.. Trump says he won't watch NFL, U.S. soccer if players kneel during anthem

United States President Donald Trump has said he will not watch National Football League (NFL) or U.S. soccer team matches if players do not stand for the national anthem. The U.S. Soccer Federation last week said it had dropped its requirement that players stand during the anthem, saying the policy was wrong and detracted from the Black Lives Matter movement.