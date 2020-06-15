Team WE continue strong start at LPL Summer Split

Team WE continued their strong start to China's League of Legends Pro League Summer Split with a sweep of Vici Gaming to open Week 3 play Monday. Team WE (3-1) moved to the top of the standings thanks to the MVP effort from Zhao "Jiumeng" Jia-Hao, who led the team with 10 kills in the first game and five in the second. It was the second straight loss for VG (1-2).

In Monday's other match, Bilibili Gaming (1-2) earned their first win with a 2-1 decision against eStar Gaming (1-2). The MVPs for Bilibili Gaming were Chu "FoFo" Chun-Lan and Wang "Wings" Shu-Kai. The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed b head-to-head result. The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 3 continues Tuesday with LGD Gaming facing Dominus Esports and Top Esports meeting Oh My God. Standings through Monday:

1. Team WE, 3-1, +4 2. Top Esports, 2-0, +4

3. LGD Gaming, 2-0, +2 4. Victory Five, 2-1, +2

5. Royal Never Give Up, 2-1, +2 6. LNG Esports, 2-1, +1

7. Suning, 2-2, -1 T8. EDward Gaming, 1-1, +1

T8. FunPlus Phoenix, 1-1, +1 T10. JD Gaming, 1-1, 0

T10. Invictus Gaming, 1-1, -0 12. eStar Gaming, 1-2, 0

13. Vici Gaming, 1-2, -2 14. Bilibili Gaming, 1-2, -3

15. Rogue Warriors, 0-1, -2 16. Dominus Esports, 0-2, -4

17. Oh My God, 0-3, -5