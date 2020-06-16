Moderate quake hits Pakistan's KPK

Moderate quake hits Pakistan's KPKPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:11 IST
An earthquake measuring 5.7 hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said
No loss of life or property damage was reported. The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Swat, Dir Lower and Upper, Shangla, Swabi, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, D I Khan and Bannu
The depth of the quake was recorded at 112 km with its epicenter in neighboring Tajikistan.