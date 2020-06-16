Moderate quake hits Pakistan's KPK

An earthquake measuring 5.7 hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said

No loss of life or property damage was reported. The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Swat, Dir Lower and Upper, Shangla, Swabi, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, D I Khan and Bannu

The depth of the quake was recorded at 112 km with its epicenter in neighboring Tajikistan.