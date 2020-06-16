G2 make Mixwell first Valorant addition

G2 Esports will build their Valorant team around former Counter-Strike player Oscar "Mixwell" Canellas, signing him as the first player on the roster and naming him captain on Tuesday. He's been out of the esports arena since December, when Cloud9 moved him to their inactive CS:GO roster, but the 24-year-old Spaniard said he's happy to be back. He played with G2 briefly on a trial in 2018.

"G2's history shows that they are competitive in every game they've been part of and their content is also top, most of my fans are also G2 fans so it makes even more sense for me," Mixwell said in a team news release. "The goal is to be the best Valorant team in the world and I want to be the best player in the game, have fun representing the fans around the world, and I am sure we can do it together." On June 7, Mixwell won Europe 1 Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown.

CEO Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez said the competition to sign Mixwell was fierce. "Valorant really is an amazing game I enjoy both playing and watching," Rodriguez said. "G2 will have a World Championship winning team and it all starts with Mixwell. Many top organizations fought hard for him and we are delighted he's put so much trust into letting us build a killer lineup alongside him."