Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump signs executive order on police reforms

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order encouraging police departments to adopt best practices and "highest professional standards" amid calls for police reforms following nationwide protests over the brutal killing of African-American George Floyd in police custody.Ultimately, the Executive Order seeks to strengthen our Nation's efforts to secure positive, lasting relationships between citizens and law enforcement officers in communities across America,” the White House said..

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 00:21 IST
Trump signs executive order on police reforms
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order encouraging police departments to adopt best practices and "highest professional standards" amid calls for police reforms following nationwide protests over the brutal killing of African-American George Floyd in police custody. Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25 when a white police officer pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck while he gasped for breath, triggering nationwide violent protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

"Today, I am signing an executive order encouraging police departments nationwide to adopt the highest professional standards to serve their communities. These standards will be as high and as strong as there is on earth. The vast majority of police officers are selfless and courageous public servants," Trump said in the Rose Garden of the White House. "They are great men and women. When others run away from danger, police run straight into harm's way, often putting their lives at stake to protect someone who they don't know, or never even met. Great danger," he said amidst growing call by his political opponents and rights bodies to dismantle local police.

Trump said he strongly oppose the radical and dangerous efforts to defend, dismantle, and dissolve the police departments, especially now when they have achieved the lowest recorded crime rates in recent history. "Americans know the truth. Without police, there is chaos. Without law, there is anarchy. And without safety, there is catastrophe," he said. "We need leaders at every level of government who have the moral clarity to state these obvious facts. Americans believe we must support the brave men and women in blue who police our streets and keep us safe. Americans also believe we must improve accountability, increase transparency, and invest more resources in police training, recruiting, and community engagement," said the president.

"Reducing crime and raising standards are not opposite goals. They are not mutually exclusive. They work together--they all work together," he said. "What's needed now is not more stoking of fear and division. We need to bring law enforcement and communities closer together, not to drive them apart," said the president.

Despite very good record on crime, law and order must be further restored nationwide, he said. "Your federal government is ready, willing, and able to help as we did in Minneapolis after it got out of control for four days," he said.

"We sent in representatives, commonly known as the National Guard, and it was all put down very quickly. We're willing to help. We're willing to help in Seattle, we're willing to help anywhere you want. And we'll be there very quickly, it won't take long," he added. Asserting that there will be no more looting or arson, President said that the penalty will be very grave for those who get caught. "Violence and destruction will not be tolerated. We cannot do that. The looters have no cause that they're fighting for, just trouble," he said.

"Every day, police officers make great sacrifices to keep our communities secure and safe. In 2018, our police arrested nearly 12,000 people for murder, 25,000 people for rape, and nearly 1.5 million for assault. Very dangerous criminals. In many cases, local law enforcement is underfunded, understaffed, and under supported. Forty-seven percent of all murders in Chicago and 68 percent of all murders in Baltimore went without arrests last year," he added. In a statement, the White House said this historic Executive Order provides law enforcement agencies around the country with the necessary resources to implement best practices and protect the communities they serve by providing incentives to utilise a new nationwide database to track terminations, criminal convictions, and civil judgments against law enforcement officers for excessive use-of-force.

"In addition, the Executive Order prioritises training and other programs for police and social workers responding to incidents involving the mentally ill, addicted, and homeless. Ultimately, the Executive Order seeks to strengthen our Nation's efforts to secure positive, lasting relationships between citizens and law enforcement officers in communities across America," the White House said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Did elite David Boies law firm get a pandemic bailout? It's a secret

When the U.S. government announced a multibillion-dollar bailout of struggling small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, one of the top U.S. law firms sensed an opportunity. Leaders of the high-profile firm founded by David Boies circ...

China says asks Canada to investigate pests found in logs

Chinas foreign ministry has asked Canada to investigate pests found in shipments of logs, spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.The move coincides with strained relations between China and Canada since the arre...

Las Vegas will host 2021 Pro Bowl

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be held at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next January, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Pro Bowl has been held the past four years at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. It will be hosted by the Las Vegas Ra...

Elephant dies in West Bengal after coming in contact with live wire

An elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire, illegally connected to a nearby power source near Marakhata beat in Alipurduar district on Tuesday, a top forest official said. The 40-year old adult makhna male elephant without ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020