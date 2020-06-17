Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afreeca Freecs, DRX each win openers at LCK Summer Split

Afreeca Freecs and DRX emerged victorious on Wednesday to begin play at the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Summer Split.Seong-jun "Mystic" Jin recorded MVP performances to pace Afreeca Freecs to a 2-0 sweep of SANDBOX Gaming. Also on Wednesday, DRX put their best foot forward with a 2-1 win over T1.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:44 IST
Afreeca Freecs, DRX each win openers at LCK Summer Split
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Afreeca Freecs and DRX emerged victorious on Wednesday to begin play at the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Summer Split. Seong-jun "Mystic" Jin recorded MVP performances to pace Afreeca Freecs to a 2-0 sweep of SANDBOX Gaming.

Also on Wednesday, DRX put their best foot forward with a 2-1 win over T1. Hyuk-kyu "Deft" Kim and Min-seok "Keria" Ryu paced DRX with MVP efforts, while Chang-dong "Canna" Kim did the same for T1.

The 10-week Summer Split features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-three. When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular season winner received a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 1 continues Thursday with two matches: KT Rolster vs. Team Dynamics

SeolHaeOne Prince vs. Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK Summer Split standings

1. Afreeca Freecs, 1-0, +2 2. DRX, 1-0, +1

T3. DAMWON Gaming, 0-0, 0 T3. Gen.G, 0-0, 0

T3. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-0, 0 T3. KT Rolster, 0-0, 0

T3. SeolHaeOne Prince, 0-0, 0 T3. Team Dynamics, 0-0, 0

9. T1, 0-1, -1 10. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-1, -2

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen denies killing civilians in Saada air strike

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Wednesday denied that an air strike it carried out earlier this week in Saada province had killed civilians, as alleged by Houthi authorities. The coalition that has been battling the Iran-aligne...

New York has lowest U.S. coronavirus infection rate, Cuomo says

New York, once the U.S. epicenter of coronavirus infections, now has the countrys lowest rate of virus spread as the states death toll and number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continue to decline, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednes...

Giants coach Judge emphasizes OL, QB Jones

First-year head coach Joe Judge will wrap up a most atypical offseason with the New York Giants next week, when he springs rookies for a few weeks before their scheduled training camp report date on July 28. Judge has plenty of work to do i...

Women's, men's tennis tours to resume in August

The womens and mens professional tennis tours have issued what they are calling provisional calendars that would resume sanctioned competition in August after being suspended since early March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The WTA said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020