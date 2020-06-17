Afreeca Freecs, DRX each win openers at LCK Summer Split
Afreeca Freecs and DRX emerged victorious on Wednesday to begin play at the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Summer Split.Seong-jun "Mystic" Jin recorded MVP performances to pace Afreeca Freecs to a 2-0 sweep of SANDBOX Gaming. Also on Wednesday, DRX put their best foot forward with a 2-1 win over T1.
The 10-week Summer Split features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-three. When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular season winner received a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.
Week 1 continues Thursday with two matches: KT Rolster vs. Team Dynamics
SeolHaeOne Prince vs. Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK Summer Split standings
1. Afreeca Freecs, 1-0, +2 2. DRX, 1-0, +1
T3. DAMWON Gaming, 0-0, 0 T3. Gen.G, 0-0, 0
T3. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-0, 0 T3. KT Rolster, 0-0, 0
T3. SeolHaeOne Prince, 0-0, 0 T3. Team Dynamics, 0-0, 0
9. T1, 0-1, -1 10. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-1, -2