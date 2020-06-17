Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain removes protection from Churchill statue for Macron visit

The authorities feared it was at risk of further damage following the toppling of a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th century slave trader, by protesters in Bristol in southwest England. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an admirer and biographer of Churchill, said it was "absurd and deplorable" that the monument should have been in any danger.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:11 IST
Britain removes protection from Churchill statue for Macron visit

Workmen began removing protective hoarding around a statue of Britain's wartime leader Winston Churchill on Wednesday ahead of a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron after the monument was covered up during racial equality protests. London Mayor Sadiq Khan's office confirmed the uncovering was linked to Macron's visit, which marks the 80th anniversary of General Charles de Gaulle's radio address to France after the Nazi invasion in 1940, broadcast from London by the BBC.

The plinth of Churchill's statue outside parliament was daubed with graffiti that said: "Churchill was a racist" during a Black Lives Matter march 10 days ago. The authorities feared it was at risk of further damage following the toppling of a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader, by protesters in Bristol in southwest England.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an admirer, and biographer of Churchill said it was "absurd and deplorable" that the monument should have been in any danger. Churchill expressed racist and anti-Semitic views and critics blame him for denying food to India during the 1943 famine which killed more than 2 million people - aspects of his legacy which some say are not scrutinized enough.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Britain removes protection from Churchill statue for Macron visit

Workmen began removing protective hoarding around a statue of Britains wartime leader Winston Churchill on Wednesday ahead of a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron after the monument was covered up during racial equality protests. L...

More stimulus expected as UK inflation drops to 4-year low

Inflation in the U.K. fell to its lowest level in four years in May following a big coronavirus-related drop in prices at the pump, official figures showed Wednesday in a development thats bolstered expectations of another sizeable stimulus...

Armed forces always shown remarkable courage, protected India's sovereignty: PM

The armed forces have always shown remarkable courage and steadfastly protected Indias sovereignty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, paying tribute to the army personnel killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in eas...

McDermott: Fromm has apologized to team, more work to do

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott commended Jake Fromm for his initial response after texts surfaced earlier this month of the rookie quarterback suggesting guns should be priced to a point where only elite white people can afford them. Wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020