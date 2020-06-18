Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another provincial minister dies due to coronavirus in Pakistan

On Monday, Sindh's Minister For Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza was tested positive for the coronavirus. Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crossed 3,000 with 118 more patients succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the total number of infections surpassed the 1,60,000-mark, the health ministry said on Thursday..

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:13 IST
Another provincial minister dies due to coronavirus in Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A provincial minister died due to the coronavirus on Thursday, a week after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, becoming the latest political figure in Pakistan to succumb to the deadly disease. Janbaz Khan, Minister for Agriculture in Gilgit-Baltistan, had been on a ventilator for four days, a doctor at Gilgit's city hospital - where the 64-year-old minister was admitted - was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

"He had a heart related disease, besides diabetes," said the doctor, who is also treating Malik Miskeen, another senior politician from Diamer district. Khan, who was five-time lawmaker, was the founding member of the Pakistan Muslim League in the region.

The minister is survived by two wives, five sons and four daughters. So far five lawmakers, including two provincial ministers, have died in Pakistan due to the coronavirus which has infected several top politicians including former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Member of Punjab Assembly Shaukat Manzoor Cheema and Sindh Human Settlement Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch died to the novel coronavirus. A provincial assembly member from Khyber-Pakhutnkhwa, Munir Orakzai, died on June 2, days after he had recovered from the virus.

Pakistan's Information Technology and Telecommunications Minister Syed Aminul Haq was tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. On Monday, Sindh's Minister For Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza was tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crossed 3,000 with 118 more patients succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the total number of infections surpassed the 1,60,000-mark, the health ministry said on Thursday.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-London faces up to former role insuring Atlantic slave trade

London is facing up to its role in insuring the slave trade as part of a sweeping global reassessment of history and racism.This reappraisal was triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer...

Boycott products made in China, close down restaurants selling Chinese food: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said all restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food in India should be closed down and products made in China should be boycotted. He also urged the government to ask companies not to import Chi...

Assam well fire continues, environment assessment study in progress

With gas continuing to flow out uncontrollably and the blaze still raging at a natural gas well of Oil India Limited OIL at Baghjan in Assam, an environment impact assessment study is in progress along with monitoring of air quality and noi...

Scindia, Digvijaya set to enter Rajya Sabha from MP

BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki, and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday looked set to sail through on the eve of Rajya Sabha election to three seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Congresss other nominee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020