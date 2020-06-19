Left Menu
South Korea calls for 'firm military posture' amid rising tensions with North Korea

South Korea's top Army and Navy commanders on Thursday asked its troops to maintain a "firm military posture" amid escalating tensions with North Korea.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 19-06-2020 09:00 IST
South Korea calls for 'firm military posture' amid rising tensions with North Korea
Representative image. (Photo/Reuters).

South Korea's top Army and Navy commanders on Thursday asked its troops to maintain a "firm military posture" amid escalating tensions with North Korea. According to Yonhap news agency, South Korean Army Chief of Staff General Suh Wook and his naval counterpart, Admiral Boo Suk-jong, chaired a meeting with senior commanders' with frontline units prepared for any possible developments.

"The recent spike in military tensions has made clear the importance of readiness and a high degree of discipline during serious times," the four-star general was quoted as saying by Yonhap. This development comes after North Korea on Tuesday blew up the inter-Korean joint liaison office in its border town of Kaesong, sharply escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula after near-daily threats to punish Seoul over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets.

After North Korea threatened to take military action against South Korea, nuclear envoys of Seoul and the United States also met in Washington on Thursday. Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and the US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun held discussion without disclosing anything, Yonhap confirmed from diplomatic source.

The relations between the two neighbours soured last week as North Korea threatened state-level action as Seoul failed to curb the campaign of South-based defectors of dropping anti-Pyongyang leaflets on balloons across the border. Meanwhile, the United States has expressed its disappointment at Pyongyang's recent moves to cut ties with Seoul and asked the country to refrain from "further counterproductive actions." (ANI)

