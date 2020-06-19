Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activists express concern over proposed amendments in Interim Constitution of PoK

Kashmiri political activists have raised concerns over the proposed amendments in the Interim Constitution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by the Pakistani establishment.

ANI | Bern | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:41 IST
Activists express concern over proposed amendments in Interim Constitution of PoK
PoK leader and Chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri. Image Credit: ANI

Kashmiri political activists have raised concerns over the proposed amendments in the Interim Constitution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by the Pakistani establishment. While opposing the proposed 14th Amendment Bill in the Interim Constitution of PoK, the activists have raised concern that the 'unjust' law will give all authorities to directly-appointed officers from Pakistan, instead of the elected representatives in the illegally-occupied region.

The provisions include laws restricting any person to participate in political activity which does not believe accession with Pakistan. Activists described it as a violation of the rights of self-determination and fundamental human rights of people of PoK. Speaking to ANI, exiled PoK leader and Chairman of United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri said, "Pakistan has always imposed such laws through its facilitators on the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which compromise their basic political and fundamental rights."

Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, an author and activist from Mirpur in PoK said, "It is an extremely scary amendment, which aims to push Pakistan-occupied Kashmir completely into slavery of Pakistan." He also tweeted saying, "The proposed 14th Amendment bill in the Interim Constitution of PoK will prove the last straw that broke the back of Pakistan oppression and occupation #pakistanexposed".

Activists have long raised concerns over the ill-treatment of people belonging to PoK. They say the people of the illegally-occupied region have been denied basic fundamental rights and are meted out with severe brutality for voicing their concerns. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana, Punjab record above normal temperatures

Maximum temperatures in most parts of Haryana and Punjab settled a few notches above normal on Friday, with Narnaul being the hottest place in the two states with a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department here said. Hisa...

Over 800 challaned in Delhi for flouting social distancing norms, not wearing masks

The Delhi Police on Friday issued challans to over 800 people in the national capital for allegedly not wearing face masks in public and violating social distancing norms, officials saidAccording to police, 832 challans were issued on Frida...

Novartis India Q4 net profit declines 65 pc to Rs 6.78 cr

Drug firm Novartis India on Friday reported a 65.28 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 6.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.53 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fisca...

32 Bangladeshis stranded due to lockdown sent back home

A total of 32 Bangladeshis, who were stranded in India due to the lockdown, have been sent back to the neighbouring country through a checkpoint in Assams Karimganj district, a senior police officer said on Friday. The foreigners - 14 males...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020