Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong kickstarts unofficial memorandum to stop China from imposing national security law

As China sets to impose its national security law in Hong Kong despite several protests and worldwide condemnation, students and labour unions here have started an unofficial referendum among members on whether to stage a walkout.

ANI | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-06-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 15:31 IST
Hong Kong kickstarts unofficial memorandum to stop China from imposing national security law
An anti-government protest in Hong Kong. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As China sets to impose its national security law in Hong Kong despite several protests and worldwide condemnation, students and labor unions here have started an unofficial referendum among members on whether to stage a walkout. According to local media, 20 polling stations alone had opened at 10 am and voters were seen trickling into the main station in Tsz Wan Shan. Over a dozen such polling booths have been opened across the city.

The referendum has been organized by a group of 30 labor unions across more than 20 industries and a student platform. They were quoted as saying that they aim to secure a two-thirds majority to carry motions, including the industrial strike and class boycott. "Our action will prove that we are not puppets... We are Hong Kong citizens," Demosisto activist Isaac Cheng, who represents organizer the Secondary School Student Preparatory Platform for Action, was quoted as saying.

"The current referendum may be the last chance we can mobilize people to express themselves," he added. Since last year, the city has been grappling with protests against China. The demonstrations were triggered by extradition law. Fresh protests began after China's parliament passed last month the proposal to impose a new national security law in Hong Kong.

In a joint statement, the US, UK, Canada, and Australia had expressed their "deep concern" over the move stating that it would undermine the "one country, two systems" framework and "lies in direct conflict with its international obligations under the principles of the legally-binding UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration," and it would "undermine the One Country, Two Systems framework." The legislation has sparked fears that it would eventually lead to erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy as stated under the Sino-British joint declaration of 1997.

The Sino-British joint declaration on the question of Hong Kong was signed in Beijing on December 19, 1984, by the Prime Ministers of China and Britain, Zhao Ziyang, and Margaret Thatcher. The two governments agreed that China would reassume control of Hong Kong from July 1, 1997.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan tightens coronavirus restrictions after increase in new cases

Kyrgyzstan has shut down public transport in the capital Bishkek and the routes between all of its provinces until Monday, Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said on Saturday. The move came as the number of new coronavirus cases in the Central...

Nagaland reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 201

Nagaland on Saturday confirmed three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally of positive cases to 201. Out of the three new cases, two are from Kohima and one is from Dimapur.The states total number of cases stands at 201, including 76 a...

Pope, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors

Pope Francis on Saturday held his first audience for a group of people since Italy lifted its coronavirus lockdown, granting it to health workers from the Italian region most affected by the pandemic.You were one of the supporting pillars o...

Hong Kong kickstarts unofficial memorandum to stop China from imposing national security law

As China sets to impose its national security law in Hong Kong despite several protests and worldwide condemnation, students and labor unions here have started an unofficial referendum among members on whether to stage a walkout. According ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020