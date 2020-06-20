Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea sees most new cases in 3 weeks

South Korea reported 67 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the largest daily jump in about three weeks amid an upward trend in new infections. It was the largest daily increase since 79 cases were reported on May 28. The country has confirmed 12,373 cases, including 280 deaths South Korea has been struggling to contain a spike in virus transmissions since early May, when it eased social distancing rules.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 20-06-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 17:51 IST
South Korea sees most new cases in 3 weeks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea reported 67 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the largest daily jump in about three weeks amid an upward trend in new infections. Health authorities said 31 of the new cases came from overseas while the rest were locally infected. It was the largest daily increase since 79 cases were reported on May 28.

The country has confirmed 12,373 cases, including 280 deaths South Korea has been struggling to contain a spike in virus transmissions since early May when it eased social distancing rules. Most of the new cases have been reported in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of the country's 51 million people live. The new cases have been linked to nightlife establishments, church services, a big e-commerce warehouse, and door-to-door salespeople.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: China's capital has recorded a further drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases as tightened measures to contain the spread remains in place. Officials reported 22 new cases in Beijing on Saturday, along with five others elsewhere in the country. No new deaths were reported and 308 people remain hospitalized.

One of the Beijing cases is a nurse at a hospital in the suburban Changping district. The Peking University International Hospital where she worked is now under tightened restrictions, along with residential communities in the surrounding area. A total of 205 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Beijing since the outbreak began last week, with at least two of them critically ill and 11 others in serious condition.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Into the Wild bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concernsThe Into the Wild bus is no longer in the wild. Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside D...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron to get stars on Hollywood Walk of FameAmerican Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, actor Zac Efron and British star Benedict Cumberbatch are among celebrities who will ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Several U.S. states see coronavirus infection spikes, Wall Street unnervedTroubling spikes in coronavirus infection rates were reported on Friday in several U.S. states, mainly in t...

BMC sets up special COVID-19 hospital with 1,000 beds in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has set up a special COVID-19 hospital with 1,000 beds in Richardson and Cruddas engineering company premises in Byculla, Mumbai, said BMC.Out of 1,000 beds, 300 are ICU intensive care unit beds with o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020