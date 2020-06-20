Left Menu
Mystic fuels Afreeca Freecs at LCK Summer Split

Seong-jun "Mystic" Jin notched MVP performances in each of the last two maps to pace Afreeca Freecs, who matched DRX with a 2-0 record. Dae-gil "deokdam" Seo had an MVP effort in the first map for Team Dynamics (1-1).

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 20:45 IST
Afreeca Freecs recorded their second victory in as many contests with a 2-1 win over Team Dynamics on Saturday in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. Seong-jun "Mystic" Jin notched MVP performances in each of the last two maps to pace Afreeca Freecs, who matched DRX with a 2-0 record.

Dae-gil "deokdam" Seo had an MVP effort in the first map for Team Dynamics (1-1). Also on Saturday, T1 (1-1) notched their first win of the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Hanwha Life Esports (0-2).

T1 benefited from MVP performances from Sang-hyeok "Faker" Lee and Sang-ho "Effort" Lee, while Dong-ju "DuDu" Lee received MVP honours in the second map for Hanwha Life Esports. The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-three.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. Week 1 play concludes Sunday with two matches: KT Rolster vs. Gen.G and SeolHaeOne Prince against DAMWON Gaming.

LCK Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential): 1. Afreeca Freecs, 2-0, +3

2. DRX, 2-0, +2 3. DAMWON Gaming, 1-0, +2

4. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-0, +1 5. Team Dynamics, 1-1, +1

6. T1, 1-1, 0 7. Gen.G, 0-1, -1

8. KT Rolster, 0-1, -2 9. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-2, -2

10. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-2, -4 --Field Level Media

