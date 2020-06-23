Left Menu
Development News Edition

US lawmaker condemns Chinese aggression along Indian border

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley last week, in the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries. "I remain deeply concerned with the Chinese government's recent dangerous acts of aggression along the Line of Actual Control on the India-China border and the unnecessary loss of life caused," Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:49 IST
US lawmaker condemns Chinese aggression along Indian border
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Strongly condemning the recent Chinese aggression along the Indian border, a top Indian-American Congressman on Monday urged Beijing to abandon its "reckless path" of escalation and instead turn to diplomacy. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley last week, in the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.

"I remain deeply concerned with the Chinese government's recent dangerous acts of aggression along the Line of Actual Control on the India-China border and the unnecessary loss of life caused," Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. The Chinese government must end its bullying and provocations while joining its neighbors in working to resolve conflicts according to international law, he said.

"I strongly urge the Chinese government to abandon its reckless path of escalation and instead turn to diplomacy to productively work to resolve its border questions with India," the Democratic lawmaker from Illinois said. India on Monday strongly raised with China the "premediated" attack on Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley and demanded immediate withdrawal of Chinese troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite pictures show liaison office standing but damaged

North Korea is reinstalling loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border in its latest step away from inter-Korean peace agreements, prompting the Souths military to explore similar moves, a South Korean military source said on Tuesday...

China gets a taste of its own medicine as world opts for boycott of Chinese products

China has over the years been using foreign companies on its land as a diplomatic tool to put pressure on or punish other countries. However, this year the world has begun serving Beijing a taste of its own medicine. In India, the outrage o...

Rugby-US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could prompt more players to leave English rugby behind and seek contracts in less physically demanding leagues overseas, former England captain Chris Robshaw has said. The 34-year-old is set to...

US designates four more Chinese official media outlets as 'foreign missions'

The US has designated four more top state-run Chinese media houses as foreign missions, terming them as propaganda outlets controlled by the ruling Communist Party of China, a move that could further escalate tensions between the two countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020