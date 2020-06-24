Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight departs from Melbourne with 229 stranded Indians

An Air India flight under the Vande Bharat Mission carrying 229 stranded Indians departed from Melbourne for Delhi and Hyderabad on Wednesday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-06-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 11:36 IST
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight departs from Melbourne with 229 stranded Indians
Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase.. Image Credit: ANI

An Air India flight under the Vande Bharat Mission carrying 229 stranded Indians departed from Melbourne for Delhi and Hyderabad on Wednesday. "Another morning another flight.. 229 people flew back home today via AI0309 Mel-Del-Hyd We wish you all a happy journey," India in Melbourne tweeted.

On Tuesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Vande Bharat continues to be a mission of hope and happiness for stranded and distressed Indians around the world. So far, nearly 125K Indians have come back on these evacuation flights and nearly 43K have flown out of India. Today (on Tuesday) 6,037 people returned from different countries." As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said last week.

The Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase. The recent phase commenced on June 11.

Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'#BlackAF' renewed for second season by Netflix

BlackAF, starring Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones, will return for another season, Netflix has announced. Created by Barris, who is best known for Black-ish, the renewed comedy series explores themes of parenting, relationships, race and cul...

BJP announces two candidates for Bihar MLC elections

The Central Election Committee of BJP announced Samrat Chaudhary and Sanjay Prakash as its candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council MLC elections in Bihar on Wednesday. The announcement of the names of the two candidates was done thr...

French industrial confidence improves less than expected in June

French industrial confidence rose in June from depths plumbed during the countrys coronavirus lockdown although not by as much as expected, a monthly survey showed on Wednesday. The INSEE official stats agency said its index of industrial m...

Nucleus Research Recognizes Infor as Leader in Workforce Management in Latest Value Matrix

Report highlights industry-tailored solutions, AI capabilities and ease of useMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced that Infor Workforce Management...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020