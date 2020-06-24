Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo says Chinese Communist Party's behaviour putting American's security at risk

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the behaviour of Chinese Communist Party is fundamentally putting the American people's security at risk and stressed that the Trump administration is the first in decades to take this threat seriously.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:40 IST
Pompeo says Chinese Communist Party's behaviour putting American's security at risk
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo with CCP Politburo Member Yang Jiechi in Hawaii last week. Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the behaviour of Chinese Communist Party is fundamentally putting the American people's security at risk and stressed that the Trump administration is the first in decades to take this threat seriously. "The Chinese Communist Party is behaving in ways that fundamentally put the American people's security at risk. The @realDonaldTrump Administration is the first in decades to take this threat seriously," tweeted Pompeo.

"Today, the absolute clarity we have about the risk of the Chinese Communist Party in all of the vectors - we see what's happening in Hong Kong, we see what's happening in the Himalayas with India, we see what's happening in the South China Sea, we watch as they steal intellectual property. I could go on," Pompeo replied in response that his meeting in Hawaii last week was actually a Chinese plot to split him from President Trump. Pompeo met Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Hawaii last week. Pompeo told reporters that he wanted to go meet Jiechi to share with him how America was thinking about this, how America was going to act, and the country's expectations - not for about what the Chinese Communist Party would say, but how the Chinese Communist Party would act.

"And they sometimes think that flowery language works and that sending out communiques matters. In the end, what we need to see from them is a change in behavior," he said. "When I left that day, I did not leave optimistic that the Chinese Communist Party was prepared to give us any notice that there were changes that were going to be made. And then of course, within a handful of days, it looks like they have now moved on their national security legislation, putting at risk the freedom that the people of Hong Kong have been promised," Pompeo added.

The diplomats met at a time of lowest point in bilateral relations between the world's two largest economies in decades and the two governments facing off on multiple fronts including technology, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea - despite signing an interim trade deal in January. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Descendants of slaves in Brazil count their dead from COVID-19

Raimundo Magno Nascimento lost two cousins to the coronavirus and another is sick, but he cannot stop to mourn because he is the only one to keep count of those dying in his community.Nascimento lives at a quilombo, a settlement once set up...

Telangana reports 891 new cases of COVID-19

A total of 891 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,444, as per information provided by the State Health Department. According to the Telangana governments Direct...

Monsoon set to hit Delhi on Thursday: IMD

Monsoon is all set to make an early arrival and hit the national capital on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said. The normal monsoon date for Delhi revised by the IMD from this year is June 27. Earlier, the onset date for mons...

Uttarakhand reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, State's count surges to 2,623

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the coronavirus cases in the state to 2623, said State Health Department in a bulletin. As per the departments bulletin, the death toll in the State stands ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020