1 dead, 6 missing after Myanmar boat sinks on river in China

A boat from Myanmar sank on the Mekong river in southwestern China, leaving one person dead and six missing, authorities said Friday. Seventeen others were rescued, the Yunnan provincial government said in a social media post. The ship had 24 people on board when it sank about 4 a.m. Thursday. Initial reports had said that 27 people were on the boat.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:58 IST
1 dead, 6 missing after Myanmar boat sinks on river in China
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A boat from Myanmar sank on the Mekong river in southwestern China, leaving one person dead and six missings, authorities said Friday. Seventeen others were rescued, the Yunnan provincial government said in a social media post. The ship had 24 people on board when it sank about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Initial reports had said that 27 people were on the boat. The body of one person was found downstream on the Myanmar side of the border, the Yunnan government said.

The upper section of the Mekong, called the Lancang River, runs through Tibet and Yunnan before entering Myanmar and flowing through Southeast Asia to the sea.

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

