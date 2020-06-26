Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teenager who threw French boy from London art gallery roof jailed for 15 years

A British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London with the intention of killing him was jailed for 15 years on Friday and told he might never be freed. Jonty Bravery, who was 17 at the time of the incident and told police he carried it out because he wanted to be on the television news, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder last December.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:17 IST
Teenager who threw French boy from London art gallery roof jailed for 15 years

A British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London with the intention of killing him was jailed for 15 years on Friday and told he might never be freed.

Jonty Bravery, who was 17 at the time of the incident and told police he carried it out because he wanted to be on the television news, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder last December. The unnamed victim, who was visiting Britain with his family, fell 100 feet (30 metres) after he was targeted by Bravery and was found on a fifth-floor roof. His mother was heard by witnesses screaming: "Where's my son? Where's my son?"

The boy survived but suffered a bleed to his brain and several fractured bones. Judge Maura McGowan said the boy's life would never be the same again and his parents had been forced to give up their lives to care for him. "You had intended to kill someone that day. You almost killed that 6-year-old boy," she told Bravery.

Bravery, now 18, who was arrested shortly afterwards, told police he had planned to hurt someone at the museum to be on television. He had researched how to kill people on the internet the previous day and before the incident he had asked a member of the public the location of a tall building. The teenager, who has autistic spectrum disorder and a personality disorder, was being held at the high security Broadmoor Hospital.

The judge at London's Old Bailey court said his conditions did not alone explain his actions, adding he posed a "grave and immediate threat to the public". She decided he should be jailed for a minimum of 15 years. "You may never be released," she said.

In a statement read out by a police officer on their behalf outside court, the victim's parents said he had been able to eat again in January, could speak a little but remained very weak, with many years of physiotherapy ahead of him. "He is still in a wheelchair today, wears splints on his left arm and both his legs and spends his days in a corset moulded to his waist sat in his wheelchair," they said. "He is in pain. There are no words to express what we are going through."

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

WHO-led coalition says $31.3 bln needed for tools to fight COVID-19

A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise 31.3 billion in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease. ...

Germany's Merkel calls city leader with outbreak

Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman is calling on Germans to show respect and sympathy to people in areas where there have been new coronavirus outbreaks. Authorities in western Germany have imposed a partial one-week lockdown on Guetersloh...

FOCUS-Italy's artisans anxious as brands haggle to bridge luxury gap

With unsold luxury handbags and clothing gathering dust in their workshops, Italys artisans fear for their future as brands cut orders and in some cases demand discounts and payment delays. Italy accounts for around 40 of global luxury good...

Schools in Delhi to remain closed till July 31: Sisodia

Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till July 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020