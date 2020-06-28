Pakistan producing own ventilators as cases rise

Left Menu
Pakistan's minister for science and technology says the country has started producing locally designed ventilators, as authorities reported 83 more deaths from the coronavirus. In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said the first home-made ventilators will be handed over to the national disaster management agency soon.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-06-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:51 IST
Pakistan's minister for science and technology says the country has started producing locally designed ventilators, as authorities reported 83 more deaths from the coronavirus. In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said the first home-made ventilators will be handed over to the national disaster management agency soon. The announcement comes days after Pakistan said it was racing against time to arrange for 1,500 more ventilators as part of a contingency plan.

Currently, 1,503 ventilators are available at government hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Pakistan on Sunday reported 4.072 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total to 202,955 with 4,118 deaths.

Pakistan has witnessed a spike in new infections since last month, when Prime Minister Imran Khan lifted lockdown, saying it was necessary to save the economy.

