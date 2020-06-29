China condemns terrorist attack on Karachi Stock Exchange

China on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange and said that it supported Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism. Four heavily armed militants, believed to be from a banned Baloch terror group, on Monday made a brazen attempt to take over the stock exchange building in Karachi, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead by security forces. Two civilians were also killed in the attack.

"China condemns all forms of terrorist attacks," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here when asked about the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange. "We extend our condolences over the passing of the innocent victims and sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured," he said.

"China firmly opposes terrorism in all manifestations and supports Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism and safeguarding national security and stability," he said.