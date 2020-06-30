Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian newspapers, websites not accessible in China

Amid ongoing border tension between China and India following the June 15 standoff, the Indian newspapers and websites are not accessible in China.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 30-06-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 11:17 IST
Indian newspapers, websites not accessible in China
Chinese flag. Image Credit: ANI

Amid ongoing border tension between China and India following the June 15 standoff, the Indian newspapers and websites are not accessible in China. Though Chinese newspapers and websites continue to be accessible in India, people in China can only access the Indian media websites with Virtual Private Network (VPN) server.

The Indian TV channels also can be accessed through IP TV as of now. And ExpressVPN has not been working in the Communist state for the past two days on the iPhone as well as desktops. A virtual private network (VPN) is a powerful tool that gives users online privacy and anonymity by creating a private network from a public internet connection. VPNs mask internet protocol (IP) address so a user's online actions are virtually untraceable.

But China has created such a technologically advanced firewall that it blocks even the VPNs. The recent action comes amid the ongoing tension between India and China after the violent standoff on June 15 in the Galwan Valley area in eastern Ladakh in which both sides suffered casualties.

The Chinese action of banning Indian media sites came even before the Indian government's move to ban 59 applications including Tik Tok, UC Browser, and other Chinese apps "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defense" of the country. China has one of the strongest online censorship in the world. It is known to heavily regulate and censor domestic internet usage and actively block any websites or links that are seen as going against the narrative of the communist party.

The Asian country has the world's most sophisticated censorship system known as the 'Great Firewall'. The Chinese government controls the media through techniques including blocking IP addresses, DNS attacks, and filtering specific URLs and keywords within URLs, according to SCMP. According to an article in South China Morning Post in November, over the years, the number of websites blocked in China has ballooned to 10,000.

The blacklist includes social networks like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp; news outlets like Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times; and popular collaboration tools such as Dropbox and Google Drive (or anything else on Google). In 2016, Freedom House ranked China last for the second consecutive year out of sixty-five countries that represent 88 percent of the world's internet users.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka HC functioning suspended today for sanitisation

The judicial, non-judicial and administrative functions of the Karnataka High Court has been suspended for Tuesday, for sanitisation of the entire court complex due to unavoidable circumstances.The High Court in a notice informed about the ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California and Texas saw record spikes in new COVID-19 infections on Monday, and Los Angeles reported an alarming one-day surge in Americas second-largest city that put it over 100,000 cases.DEATHS AND INFECTIONSAMERICAS More than 2.6 milli...

COVID-19 spike in 1 Australian state stalls sports' restart

An increase in COVID-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria is playing havoc with a return of most professional sports Down Under. Victoria had 75 new cases on Monday which resulted in health officials in Queensland state, which has h...

Two US senators introduce legislations to strengthen India-US defence ties

Two top senators from the ruling Republican and opposition Democratic parties have introduced legislations to strengthen the India-US defence ties, especially in the area of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft and to accelerate joint rese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020