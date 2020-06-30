Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindu, Sikh organisations in UK part of NHS' funding scheme to promote organ donation

The NHS Blood and Transplant's BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) Community Investment Scheme disbursed GBP £140,977 among the 25 community-led organisations for their projects to spread awareness about organ donation among the groups. It launched its first grant call for the BAME Community Investment Scheme in September 2018 and the progress evaluation report was published this month, detailing about the achievements of the projects.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 17:23 IST
Hindu, Sikh organisations in UK part of NHS' funding scheme to promote organ donation

As many as 25 organisations, including those from the Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities, were part of the UK's National Health Service (NHS) Blood and Transplant funding scheme to receive financial support for promoting organ donation among the black, Asian and minority ethnic groups. The NHS Blood and Transplant's BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) Community Investment Scheme disbursed GBP £140,977 among the 25 community-led organisations for their projects to spread awareness about organ donation among the groups.

It launched its first grant call for the BAME Community Investment Scheme in September 2018 and the progress evaluation report was published this month, detailing about the achievements of the projects. Thirteen projects were given GBP 2,499 and 12 above the value of GBP 2,500.

As per the report, more than 200 community events were conducted, while 130,000 people attended organ donation events. Around 4,000 people engaged in conversation or took away a leaflet or information and 8,000 attended a talk or workshop.

The scheme was launched as surveys showed that black and Asian people living in England have less understanding of organ donation and are less supportive of it after death than white people, the report said. The faith and community-based organisations designed and implemented projects to break down myths and increase support for organ donation.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha delivered outreach activity in the local Hindu community and raised awareness through social media, emails and leaflets. The ‘Give Hope, Give Life’ project by Global Kidney Foundation focused on its nurses discussing organ donation during free health check-ups at churches, universities and other venues. Other activities included workshops at community events.

Some of the other projects were led by Vanik Council UK, Leicester-based Santosh Community Centre CIC and Lightseekers Ltd., Sewa Day, Lancashire BME Network, City Sikhs, British Sikh Nurses and The Quran Club. The BAME Community Investment Scheme is an important part of a government campaign led by NHS Blood and Transplant, with support from the National BAME Transplant Alliance (NBTA), to address the critical shortage of organ donors from these communities.

Millie Banerjee, Chairman of NHS Blood and Transplant, said, “because the BAME Community Investment Scheme aims to drive a conversation about organ donation, its impact can't be measured in numbers alone. “However, it is clear these innovative projects reached and engaged many people across a broad spectrum of faiths and communities and played an important role in communicating the facts about organ donation." The second round of projects funded through the BAME Community Investment scheme is now underway. A further GBP 190,000 was distributed amongst another 25 projects all of which have an important role to play in ensuring that people understand their choices now the law around organ donation has changed in England.

Under the new Organ Donation (Deemed Consent) Act, that came into force in England on May 20, all adults in England are considered as having agreed to donate their own organs when they die unless they record a decision not to donate, or are in one of an excluded category..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Extension of PMGKAY shows PM Modi's commitment to welfare of poor: BJP chief J P Nadda

The extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana PMGKAY shows Prime Minister Narendra Modis commitment to the welfare of the poor, BJP president J P Nadda said on Tuesday. In a televised address to the nation, Modi announced the...

German yields stable as traders weigh ECB stimulus and new COVID-19 wave

The German 10-year Bund yield held steady around the one-month low it touched last week as traders debated whether the stimulus from the European Central Bank was adequate protection against the second wave of coronavirus infections. Yields...

UK Labour leader says: nothing new in Johnson's 'new deal'

Britains opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons so-called new deal lacked anything new and called for an extension of the furlough scheme for certain workers.The prime minister promise...

PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britains economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules. As Britain emerges from lockdown, Johnson is l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020