Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rare Javan Rhino captured on hidden camera in gleeful mudbath

A rare Javan rhinoceros has been captured on camera gleefully rolling around in the khaki, tropical waters of a national park, on the westernmost tip of Indonesia's Java island. The video of the critically endangered Javan rhino, one of only 72 left in the wild, was posted on Twitter by Indonesia's environment minister, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, and offers a rare glimpse into the life of one of the world's largest land mammals.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:24 IST
Rare Javan Rhino captured on hidden camera in gleeful mudbath
Representative Image

A rare Javan rhinoceros has been captured on camera gleefully rolling around in the khaki, tropical waters of a national park, on the westernmost tip of Indonesia's Java island.

The video of the critically endangered Javan rhino, one of only 72 left in the wild, was posted on Twitter by Indonesia's environment minister, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, and offers a rare glimpse into the life of one of the world's largest land mammals. The footage, captured by a hidden camera at Ujung Kulon's national park has been shared more than 12,000 times and shows the rhino, a male estimated to be seven years old, rolling around on his back in the muddy waters at the base of a waterfall.

The minister said that a rhino mud bath helps to regulate their body temperature and protect their skin from parasites and insects. Javan rhinos, which once lived throughout northeast India and Southeast Asia, are among the most threatened of the five rhino species.

There are only 72 Javan rhinos left in the wild, including 39 males and 33 females, according to Bakar. "Let's keep watching and loving the rhino," Bakar wrote in her viral Twitter post, "Looking after and loving them is the same as looking after and loving Indonesia."

Conservationists and researchers from the World Resources Institute in Indonesia and the Forest Wildlife Society told Reuters the government should increase monitoring of Ujung Kulon National park, and reinvigorate efforts to develop a second habitat for the critically endangered species. The population of the herbivorous mammals has declined mainly due to illegal poaching and excessive demand for rhino horn and medicine, which fetch high prices on the black market.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

China, pro-Beijing activists condemn 'meddling' in Hong Kong

Chinas government and pro-Beijing activists in Hong Kong condemned what they called foreign meddling in the territorys affairs on Thursday, as countries moved to offer Hong Kongers refuge and impose sanctions on China over a new security la...

Third match of England-Windies series to be named as 'Ruth Strauss Foundation Test'

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Thursday announced that the third Test between England and West Indies will be named as The Ruth Strauss Foundation Test. England and West Indies will lock horns in three-Test series, beginning Jul...

Two elephants found dead in Coimbatore, one in Niligiris

Two elephants were found dead in this district and another in nearby Nilgiris on Thursday and autopsies are on to ascertain the cause of death, forest department officials said. A 25-year-old female elephant was found dead, bleeding from th...

British judge denies Venezuela access to gold in bank vault

A British judge has refused to give Venezuela control of over USD 1 billion in gold sitting in a Bank of England vault, ruling that it is unlawful to give it to the President Nicols Maduro since Britain does not recognize him as the preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020