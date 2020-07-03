Left Menu
Development News Edition

Visa lottery winners feel cheated by Trump's visa ban

But the hopes she and her husband had of moving with their two children to New York vanished last week when President Donald Trump extended a ban on many green cards issued outside the United States to the end of the year, including the lottery's “diversity visas,” which have been issued every year since 1990 to people from underrepresented countries. This year's recipients learned of their good fortune about a year ago, but many had not yet completed the vetting process when American consulates closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 03-07-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 01:06 IST
Visa lottery winners feel cheated by Trump's visa ban
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Noha, an Egyptian engineer, should feel lucky after winning a visa lottery that randomly selects people from a pool of more than 14 million applications for about 55,000 green cards that would let them live permanently in the United States. But the hopes she and her husband had of moving with their two children to New York vanished last week when President Donald Trump extended a ban on many green cards issued outside the United States to the end of the year, including the lottery's "diversity visas," which have been issued every year since 1990 to people from underrepresented countries.

This year's recipients learned of their good fortune about a year ago, but many had not yet completed the vetting process when American consulates closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the administration's latest step to reduce legal immigration has upended their lives, and many find themselves stuck in a worse situation than the one they were trying to escape. The lottery requires that green cards be obtained by Sept. 30 or they will be voided. The State Department says no exceptions are made for those who do not yet have one in hand.

Noha and her children got their visas in February. But her husband, Ahmed, is still waiting, and the family fears his visa will never come. The situation forces Noha to make an impossible choice between going alone to New York to seek a better life for the couple's 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son, or giving up that dream so the family can stay together. She said she felt angry and cried for days after learning of Trump's order.

"All my plans were collapsed in an instant," said Noha, who spoke on the condition that her last name not be used for fear that speaking publicly could hurt her family's case. "I felt that all what we have achieved went for nothing." Trump's decision to extend the ban marked the first time the visa program has been interrupted since it was created to attract immigrants from diverse backgrounds. US immigration lawyers are considering challenging the move in court. Only about 13,000 of the roughly 55,000 lottery visas have been issued so far this year, said Simon Paul, a diversity visa recipient who now runs a blog helping other immigrants at britsimon.com. Even those who obtained a visa have found it tough to get to the U.S. because of pandemic travel restrictions.

Noha's family spent nearly $10,000 on the vetting process. After being told by a US official in February that the entire family was approved, the couple started making plans for their new life. Noha and her husband, also an engineer, resigned from their jobs, sold their car, notified their landlord they were moving and stopped paying tuition at their children's school for next year. The embassy in May told her husband his visa just needed to be printed, so "we even packed our bags," she said. Her kids watched videos on YouTube about life in the U.S.

The administration put the hold on the visas as part of efforts to free up jobs in the coronavirus-wracked economy — a reason the president has used to achieve many of the cuts to legal immigration that eluded him before the pandemic. The president's move also applies to other green-card applicants and to people seeking temporary work visas at high-tech companies, summer camps and multinational corporations. Long before the pandemic, Trump criticized the lottery, falsely claiming it has been "a horror show" because countries put in "some very bad people." The U.S. government runs the program, and citizens of qualifying countries are the ones who decide to bid for the visas. Foreign governments do not choose who applies or ultimately receives a visa.

Applicants must have graduated from high school or have two years of experience in a selection of fields identified by the US Labor Department. Dozens of the 2020 winners reached out to The Associated Press in response to a request to tell their stories. Many are highly educated but hindered by the lack of opportunities in their homelands.

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on sex abuse charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on Thursday on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them. The FBI arrest of ...

Texas governor Abbott orders that masks be used, limits gatherings to 10 people

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statewide order that face masks must be worn in public in counties with more than 20 coronavirus cases, according to a written statement released by the governors office.Abbott also gave local authori...

Botswana investigating mystery deaths of at least 275 elephants

Botswana is investigating a growing number of unexplained deaths of elephants, having confirmed 275 had died, up from 154 two weeks ago, the government said on Thursday.The dead elephants were first spotted months ago in the Okavango Panhan...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher after biggest payrolls jump on record

Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was wel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020