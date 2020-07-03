Left Menu
Development News Edition

HOLDHOLD-Estonia claims share of any U.S. fines in money laundering scandal

Estonia said on Friday that it wanted to receive a share of any fines imposed by the United States if banks are found guilty of money laundering in the Baltic nation in ongoing inquiries.

Reuters | Tallinn | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:36 IST
HOLDHOLD-Estonia claims share of any U.S. fines in money laundering scandal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Estonia said on Friday that it wanted to receive a share of any fines imposed by the United States if banks are found guilty of money laundering in the Baltic nation in ongoing inquiries. U.S. authorities are investigating Denmark's largest bank Danske, which was forced out of Estonia after it admitted that 200 billion euros ($226 billion) in suspicious payments had been made through its branch there.

"The reputation of the Estonian state has suffered greatly in several international money laundering cases in recent years," Estonian Finance Minister Martin Helme said in a statement, which did not name any banks. The money-laundering allegations being investigated by the United States focused on money flows through Estonia, which has been a bridge between Russia and Europe.

Helme said in a statement that if penalties are imposed on banks as a result of the investigations then Estonia wanted to "participate as a state in the distribution of fines." "As a country, we are the victims of this process".

Sweden's Swedbank said in March an internal investigation found transactions totaling $4.8 million which potentially violated U.S. sanctions and that it would report this to U.S authorities. Swedbank and SEB, which are market leaders in Estonia, have both been fined by Swedish authorities for shortcomings in their anti-money laundering controls in the Baltics.

Danske, Swedbank, and SEB were not immediately available to comment on Friday. Estonia said it hired a team at U.S law firm Freeh Sporkin & Sullivan LLP, led by former FBI director Louis Freeh, to represent it in the U.S. investigations.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mother's enraged male friend slits five year old's throat

A five-year-old child was killed by her mothers male friend here after he discovered another man in the womans house. The womans friend was identified as Karunakar and the other man in the house was identified as Ramesh. According to the po...

Scheduled intl flights suspended till July 31, some on selected routes may be allowed: DGCA

The aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday it was extending the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country till July 31 but added that some international scheduled services on selected routes may be permitted on ...

Changes in national permit regime on the cards to allow tourist passenger vehicles move seamlessly

To allow tourist passenger vehicles move seamlessly across the country, a new scheme is being formulated under which any tourist vehicle operator may apply online for an all-India tourist authorisation permit, the government said on Friday....

US forces withdrawing from Afghanistan despite continued violence

The only element of the Afghan peace plan going according to schedule is the withdrawal of American forces as the Taliban have continued their attack on soldiers and civilians and are not serious for intra-Afghan dialogues, Economist report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020