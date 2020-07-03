Thailand worries about weekend holiday trips
The break will see Thais returning en masse to their rural family homes from the cities where many work. A spokesman for the COVID-19 center, Taweesin Witsanuyothin, said the risk of spreading the virus during the weekend "is our real concern.” The Transport Ministry says it's preparing for 7.6 million people traveling between provinces.PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:51 IST
Thai authorities are urging vigilance as the country celebrates its first long holiday weekend after lifting most COVID-19 restrictions. The break will see Thais returning en masse to their rural family homes from the cities where many work.
A spokesman for the COVID-19 center, Taweesin Witsanuyothin, said the risk of spreading the virus during the weekend "is our real concern.” The Transport Ministry says it's preparing for 7.6 million people traveling between provinces. As part of the easing of restrictions, Bangkok's elevated Skytrain no longer requires that sitting passengers keep an empty seat between them and that all keep a meter (3.2 feet) from each other.
Thailand has had 3,180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 58 deaths. For more than five weeks, the small number of new cases has been limited to infected Thais returning from abroad..
- READ MORE ON:
- Thai
- Transport Ministry
- Skytrain
- Bangkok
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus; Thailand's roving dog groomer back in business and more
Some business travel to Thailand may resume next month, official says
Odd News Roundup: Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus; Thailand's roving dog groomer back in business and more
Online child sex abuse in Thailand nears record high with coronavirus
Myanmar reports 23 coronavirus cases in migrants deported from Thailand