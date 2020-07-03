Top stay unbeaten in LPL Summer Split

Top Esports continued their dominance in China's League of Legends Pro League Summer Split on Friday in Shanghai. Top moved to 7-0 on the season (plus-12 differential) with their sweep of LNG Esports (2-6, -8). Mid laner Ding "Knight" Zhou and AD Carry Wen-Bo "JackeyLove" Yu led Top with their MVP efforts, driving victories of 24 minutes on blue and 27 minutes on red.

In the day's second match, Vici Gaming (3-3, -2) dropped the first map but rebounded for a 2-1 win over eStar Gaming (2-5, -2). Bot laner Rui "Wink" Zhang was the MVP of the opening map for eStar, who won on red in 39 minutes. For Vici, bot laner Xian-Zhao "iBoy" Hu earned MVP honors in both maps. Vici took the second in 32 minutes on blue after eStar selected red, then took the third in 28 minutes on blue.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 5 continues Saturday with Rogue Warriors (0-6, -10) facing EDward Gaming (2-4, -2), and in a match in the top half of the standings, as Invictus Gaming (5-2, +4) will take on JD Gaming (4-2, +3).

LPL Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential): 1. Top Esports, 7-0, +12

2. Victory Five, 5-2, +6 3. Invictus Gaming, 5-2, +4

4. Team WE, 5-3, +5 5. Suning, 5-3, +3

6. FunPlus Phoenix, 4-2, +4 7. JD Gaming, 4-2, +3

8. LGD Gaming, 4-2, +1 9. Royal Never Give Up, 4-3, +1

10. Vici Gaming, 3-3, -2 11. Oh My God, 3-4, -1

12. EDward Gaming, 2-4, -2 13. Bilibili Gaming, 2-4, -4

14. eStar Gaming, 2-5, -2 15. LNG Esports, 2-6, -8

16. Dominus Esports, 1-7, -10 17. Rogue Warriors, 0-6, -10