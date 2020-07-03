Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top stay unbeaten in LPL Summer Split

Mid laner Ding "Knight" Zhou and AD Carry Wen-Bo "JackeyLove" Yu led Top with their MVP efforts, driving victories of 24 minutes on blue and 27 minutes on red. In the day's second match, Vici Gaming (3-3, -2) dropped the first map but rebounded for a 2-1 win over eStar Gaming (2-5, -2).

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:47 IST
Top stay unbeaten in LPL Summer Split
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Top Esports continued their dominance in China's League of Legends Pro League Summer Split on Friday in Shanghai. Top moved to 7-0 on the season (plus-12 differential) with their sweep of LNG Esports (2-6, -8). Mid laner Ding "Knight" Zhou and AD Carry Wen-Bo "JackeyLove" Yu led Top with their MVP efforts, driving victories of 24 minutes on blue and 27 minutes on red.

In the day's second match, Vici Gaming (3-3, -2) dropped the first map but rebounded for a 2-1 win over eStar Gaming (2-5, -2). Bot laner Rui "Wink" Zhang was the MVP of the opening map for eStar, who won on red in 39 minutes. For Vici, bot laner Xian-Zhao "iBoy" Hu earned MVP honors in both maps. Vici took the second in 32 minutes on blue after eStar selected red, then took the third in 28 minutes on blue.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 5 continues Saturday with Rogue Warriors (0-6, -10) facing EDward Gaming (2-4, -2), and in a match in the top half of the standings, as Invictus Gaming (5-2, +4) will take on JD Gaming (4-2, +3).

LPL Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential): 1. Top Esports, 7-0, +12

2. Victory Five, 5-2, +6 3. Invictus Gaming, 5-2, +4

4. Team WE, 5-3, +5 5. Suning, 5-3, +3

6. FunPlus Phoenix, 4-2, +4 7. JD Gaming, 4-2, +3

8. LGD Gaming, 4-2, +1 9. Royal Never Give Up, 4-3, +1

10. Vici Gaming, 3-3, -2 11. Oh My God, 3-4, -1

12. EDward Gaming, 2-4, -2 13. Bilibili Gaming, 2-4, -4

14. eStar Gaming, 2-5, -2 15. LNG Esports, 2-6, -8

16. Dominus Esports, 1-7, -10 17. Rogue Warriors, 0-6, -10

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Italian region asks Bangladeshis to test for COVID-19 after cases found

The central Italian region of Lazio, fringing the capital Rome, has asked its large Bangladeshi community to undergo blanket testing for the coronavirus following a recent increase in the number of infections. Lazio has reported some 8,000 ...

Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Greece after reporting fire

A Ryanair flight with 164 people on board made an emergency landing at Thessaloniki airport on Friday after reporting a fire, Greek authorities said.The flight from Berlin to Athens issued a distress signal and sought permission to make an ...

New French PM Castex warns about economic crisis, says priorities to change

Frances new prime minister, Jean Castex, warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was not over yet and an economic crisis was already making itself felt, as he took the helm of President Emmanuel Macrons government. The economic crisi...

European stocks slide as surge in virus cases hits rebound hopes

European stocks fell on Friday after gaining ground during the week as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases made investors less optimistic about prospects for a rebound in the global economy.After opening largely flat, the pan-European STOXX 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020