Record day pushes TI10 price pool past $25M

Even with the date for The International 10 still uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic, the prize pool for the year's biggest Dota 2 event is on a record pace. The total topped $25 million on Thursday, quicker than it has in the event's previous nine editions. Aiding the rise was a recent one-day increase of $4 million an all-time record.

As of late Friday night, the TI10 prize pool was larger than $26.3 million. TI10 could smash the record $34.3 million prize pool set by The International 2019, which was played last August in Shanghai. Last year's Dota showpiece beat the mark that was briefly held by the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, which paid out $30 million.

A portion of the proceeds from Valve's in-game sales goes toward The International prize pool. T110 was originally scheduled to be held Aug. 18-23 at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm. An indefinite postponement was announced on April 30, and a new date has yet to be announced.