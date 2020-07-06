Left Menu
IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) attacked Hamas targets in Gaza in response to 3 rockets fired at Israel earlier on Sunday.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 06-07-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 06:30 IST
IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) attacked Hamas targets in Gaza in response to 3 rockets fired at Israel earlier on Sunday. "In response to the 3 rockets fired at #Israel earlier this evening, our Air Force just targeted Hamas underground terror infrastructure in #Gaza. We hold Hamas responsible," IDF said in a tweet.

Earlier in the evening, three rockets were fired from the northern Gaza Strip into Israel, reported Times of Israel. "Terrorists in #Gaza just fired 2 rockets at #Israel," IDF had tweeted earlier.

"For the second time today, a rocket was fired from #Gaza into #Israel. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted the rocket," it said in another tweet. According to a Sputnik report, Israel plans to 'extend its sovereignty over the illegal settlements in the West Bank, as well as the surrounding areas'. Hamas and Fatah announced earlier this week that their common goal was to create a Palestinian state with full sovereignty over all the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 and Jerusalem as its capital, the report said. (ANI)

