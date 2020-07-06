Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-China skirmish in Galwan prompts fears of conflict: Report

The violent stand-off between the Indian and Chinese border troops in Eastern Ladakh last month has raised questions about China's strategic calculations on the rise of India and also prompted fears about armed conflicts between the nuclear powers, according to an analytical piece published in South China Morning Post.

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 11:45 IST
India-China skirmish in Galwan prompts fears of conflict: Report
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The violent stand-off between the Indian and Chinese border troops in Eastern Ladakh last month has raised questions about China's strategic calculations on the rise of India and also prompted fears about armed conflicts between the nuclear powers, according to an analytical piece published in South China Morning Post. Shi Jiangtao, a former diplomat and author of the article, said that China's attention was already fixed on a new Cold War with the United States when the new tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India erupted last month following the deadliest clash between the two sides in over 50 years.

While the two countries have shown interest in de-escalation and agreed to disengage, there is little sign so far that heightened tensions will dissipate soon. Both sides have instead amassed large numbers of troops and weapons, along the LAC, since the Galwan valley clash. Along with an undisclosed number of Chinese casualties, twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh, where the two countries also fought their brief but bloody 1962 War.

Shi, citing a few political observers, said that it would be a "nightmarish scenario" for Beijing to ratchet up tensions and further alienate New Delhi in the face of worsening ties with Washington and the biggest international backlash in decades over China's diplomatic overreach and its culpability in the coronavirus pandemic. While Chinese President Xi Jinping and his top diplomats have sought to further improve bilateral relations to an unprecedented level in the last two years, Beijing's boldness in reinforcing its troops at the LAC has underlined its growing dilemma about its neighbour, the author said.

With India's rise as a regional power, the shifting balance of power between India and Pakistan and the emergence of India's alliance with the US, New Delhi has occupied a higher place in Beijing's agenda. Pang Zhongying, an international affairs analyst at the Ocean University of China, was quoted as saying that India had transformed itself in the past two decades from a giant in South Asia to an Asian power.

"Relations with India rank high in China's foreign policy agenda, especially those pertaining to its periphery region. It is really unfortunate for Beijing to be distracted by the dangerous border stand-off with India when it needs to focus on the free-falling China-US relations as part of a multi-front crisis diplomatically and economically," he said. According to the author, India sees China as its main threat, but China considers India as a secondary challenge due to Beijing's focus on dealing with Washington in the western Pacific.

But India's increasingly nationalist and adventurist foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Washington's rolling out of its Indo-Pacific strategy, three months after the 2017 Doklam stand-off, apparently aimed at Beijing, have "sent China into a frenzy of damage control". "For China, the Doklam stand-off raised fundamental questions regarding the nature of India's threat," said Yun Sun, a senior fellow at the Stimson Centre in Washington.

Despite India's increasing importance to China from Beijing's perspective, "China's vision for Asia is strictly hierarchical, with the country at the top and does not consider India an equal," Sun said. "Since then, the US factor has become the most important consideration in China's policy towards India. For China, the prospect of facing the American military at sea and the Indian military along its southern border and in the Indian Ocean becomes much more real and dangerous with defence cooperation between the US and India," Sun was quoted as saying.

She said that China was in no hurry to resolve the border issue as it could be used as the "leverage to bog down India in the region and undermine its global potential". However, an increasingly isolated China also needs India to counter the US offensive globally through various multilateral organisations, according to the Post.

"Tactically, China appears to be aiming for what it achieved in the 1962 war ... and believes it needs to stand up to India whatever the cost," Sun said. Other experts, especially those in India, echoed similar sentiments that China has often adopted stalling tactics on the border issue, even as New Delhi is eager to settle the issue.

Dibyesh Anand, a scholar on international relations at Westminster University in London, said that China's reputation among the Indians was damaged by the unresolved border issue and Beijing's condescension. "A key factor from the Chinese perspective is the idea of being 'the big brother', the only emerging power, while from India's side. It is the idea of being recognised and respected as equal to China by the international community," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

456 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state count reaches 9,526

Odisha on Monday reported 456 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 9,526.Odisha reports 456 new COVID-19 positive cases and 290 recoveries. Total positive cases in the state stand at 9,526, said the State Healt...

The legacy of Nursultan Nazarbayev in Kazakh history

The twentieth century saw many countries such as China, Mexico and Brazil overcoming the challenges and imbalances of historical development as well as radically renovate their state by occupying higher positions in the world hierarchy. Kaz...

Muzaffarnagar: Man’s body recovered from drain, days after biz partner found dead

The body of a local financier, declared absconding since he was accused last week of killing his business associate, was found in a drain near his home, police here said on Monday. Anuj Choudharys body was recovered on Sunday evening in Sha...

Three police personnel suspended for laxity in duty in connection with the death of 8 police personnel in Kanpur: Police PRO.

Three police personnel suspended for laxity in duty in connection with the death of 8 police personnel in Kanpur Police PRO....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020