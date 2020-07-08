Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What 1.1 million foreign students contribute to the U.S. economy

About 1.1 million foreign students attended U.S. higher education institutions in the 2018-19 school year, according to a report https://www.iie.org/Why-IIE/Announcements/2019/11/Number-of-International-Students-in-the-United-States-Hits-All-Time-High issued by the State Department and the Institute of International Education (IIE), and they made up 5.5% of the entire U.S. higher education enrollment. Most U.S. universities have not decided yet whether they will have all online classes, in-person teaching, or some sort of hybrid when classes start again in the fall.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:54 IST
EXPLAINER-What 1.1 million foreign students contribute to the U.S. economy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration said on Monday that foreign university students will have to leave the country if their classes are all taught online - clouding the future of tens of thousands of enrollees and potentially straining budgets at schools struggling to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. About 1.1 million foreign students attended U.S. higher education institutions in the 2018-19 school year, according to a report https://www.iie.org/Why-IIE/Announcements/2019/11/Number-of-International-Students-in-the-United-States-Hits-All-Time-High issued by the State Department and the Institute of International Education (IIE), and they made up 5.5% of the entire U.S. higher education enrollment.

Most U.S. universities have not decided yet whether they will have all online classes, in-person teaching, or some sort of hybrid when classes start again in the fall. The immigration order is likely to affect just a fraction of the total number of students. Nevertheless, two top universities went to court on Wednesday to try to stop it.

Foreign students' financial contributions are keenly felt in some schools and communities, where they pay higher tuition bills than some local students and support real estate markets and local jobs. JOBS AND REAL ESTATE

Foreign students contributed $44.7 billion to the U.S. economy during 2018, the IIE report says, citing the U.S. Department of Commerce. They supported https://www.nafsa.org/policy-and-advocacy/policy-resources/nafsa-international-student-economic-value-tool-v2#main-content around 460,000 jobs in the United States in the 2018-19 academic year, estimates NAFSA, an international education advocacy group. The majority of these jobs are in higher education itself, but accommodation, retail, transportation, and health insurance also benefit, it concludes.

The financial support for these 1.1 million students comes mostly from overseas too, the IIE report says - 57% of foreign students say their primary funding comes from their own personal or family sources, and another 5% from foreign governments, foreign universities, or overseas sponsors. China was the largest contributor to the foreign student body in the United States, followed by India and Saudi Arabia, the reports say.

Chinese real estate purchases hit $30 billion in the twelve months ended March 2018, the National Association of Realtors reports https://www.nar.realtor/sites/default/files/documents/2019-profile-of-international-activity-in-u-s-residential-real-estate-07-17-2019.pdf, but fell to $13.4 billion in the next 12 months, in part because of US-China frictions. About 10% of Chinese purchases were made for student use, the realtor group said, the highest portion for any international buyers. REVENUES THAT BENEFIT U.S. STUDENTS

Foreign students in the United States often pay more to attend school than local students, including paying "out-of-state" tuition at publicly-funded state schools and additional charges aimed at oversees entrants. These charges brought in more than $10 million in extra annual revenue at Purdue University, a dean told https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2015/05/08/some-public-universities-are-charging-differentiated-tuition-rates-or-raising-fees the Institute of Higher Education in 2015.

Big schools that are household names are likely to have a long waiting list of possible enrollees, available to take the place of any international student, said Terry Hartle, senior vice president of government and public affairs for the American Council on Education, which represents schools in Washington, D.C. However, he said, "it's no secret that many international students pay full tuition and that this is a source of revenue that enables schools to offer student aid and other discounts to other students."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Tata Motors brings in six-month EMI holiday scheme on select models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

United sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees

United Airlines will send layoff warnings to 36,000 employees - nearly half its US staff - in the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus outbreak is hurting the airline industry. The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in j...

New York attorney general recommends reducing mayor's power over police

New York Attorney General Letitia James recommended that New York Citys mayor give up sole control over the city police commissioners hiring, in a preliminary report released on Wednesday on her probe into the policing of recent protests.Sh...

Facebook takes down accounts and pages of Trump ally Roger Stone

Facebook Inc on Wednesday removed 50 personal and professional pages connected to U.S. President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone, who is due to report to prison next week. The social media platform said Stone and his associates, ...

US starts talks on free trade agreement with Kenya

The United States and Kenya began talks on a free trade agreement Wednesday that would mark the first US trade deal with a sub-Saharan nation. We look forward to concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement to benefit both American a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020