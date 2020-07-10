Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. bans Pakistan International Airlines flights over pilot concerns

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications. The information is contained in a revocation of special authorisation dated July 1 provided by the department to Reuters on Friday. U.S. sanctions highest ranking Chinese official yet over Uighur rights

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on the highest ranking Chinese official yet targeted over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority, a move likely to further ratchet up tensions between Washington and Beijing. Washington blacklisted Xinjiang region's Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, a member of China's powerful Politburo, and three other officials. The highly anticipated action followed months of Washington's hostility toward Beijing over China's handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak and its tightening grip on Hong Kong. Undeterred by coronavirus, China takes influence campaign online to win Taiwan hearts

As the coronavirus pandemic all but halts travel across the Taiwan Strait, China is taking its campaign pushing for "reunification" with Taiwan to the virtual world of live broadcasts, online conferences and video-making competitions. The intensifying efforts to win hearts and minds in democratic Taiwan come amid widespread support on the island for anti-government protests in Hong Kong and opposition to a new Chinese-imposed security law for the city. Brazil's Bolsonaro calls Facebook action suspending aides' accounts 'persecution'

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro criticized Facebook Inc on Thursday for suspending accounts of his supporters but not of his leftist opponents in what he called unwarranted "persecution," adding that no hate postings were to be found on his account. Facebook on Wednesday suspended a network of social media accounts it said were used to spread divisive political messages online by aides of Bolsonaro and two of his sons. North Korean leader's sister says another summit unlikely but no threat posed to U.S

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea'a leader, said another summit with the United States would only be useful for Washington at this point, but added that her country had no intention of "threatening the U.S.," according to state media. Kim said in her personal opinion, another summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump might not happen this year "but we never know," news agency KCNA reported on Friday. Post-Trump era a possibility, Europeans see no quick fix to U.S. ties

If Donald Trump loses in November, it's no secret that most European policymakers will be happy to see his back. But as they envision the possibility of a post-Trump future, many are wondering how quickly the trans-Atlantic alliance can be fixed. Despite U.S. opinion polls showing Biden ahead, officials in capitals across Europe say they are making no assumptions about the likely outcome of the U.S. election. U.S. State Department OKs possible $23 billion sale of F-35s to Japan

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it had approved the possible sale of 105 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to Japan at an estimated cost of $23 billion. The Japanese request included 63 F-35A and 42 F-35B aircraft, 110 Pratt and Whitney F135 engines, and related equipment, it said, and implementation of the proposed sale, including technical support and training, would take 25 years. Seoul mayor found dead after leaving message 'like a will'

Longtime Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead, police said on Friday, after his daughter reported him missing saying he had left a message "like a will". After a search involving hundreds of police, the mayor's body was found at Mt Bugak in northern Seoul around midnight, near where his phone signal had last been detected, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said. Bolivia's President Anez has tested positive for coronavirus

Bolivia's President Jeanine Anez said on Thursday she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Anez said in a tweet she was "well" and continuing to work while in isolation. "Together, we will come out of this," she said. Mexican president exits Trump embrace smiling, Democrats grumble

Defying warnings that to seek out Donald Trump was to court disaster, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador instead emerged from their first meeting as a "cherished friend" of his U.S. counterpart, even as some Democrats looked on uneasily. The spectacle of Lopez Obrador and Trump lavishing praise on each other on Wednesday was a far cry from the tension that has plagued bilateral ties since the American launched his bid for power in 2015 with repeated threats and jibes against Mexico.