Left Menu
Development News Edition

Firefighter dies in forest blaze in central Portugal

The firefighter who was killed in Serra da Lousã was identified as Jose Augusto and was head of his fire squad, Portugal's Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement. The specific circumstances of death are not known, Luis Antunes, president of Lousã's council, told Portuguese broadcaster RTP, but he said "intense and altering winds likely put them in a dangerous situation." The blaze began in the forest, located in the district of Coimbra, at around 6 p.m. local time and was brought under control about three hours later, Antunes said.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 12-07-2020 03:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 03:54 IST
Firefighter dies in forest blaze in central Portugal

A firefighter died and three others were injured on Saturday in a forest fire in central Portugal, government officials said, the first reported fatality from a wildfire in the country this year. The firefighter who was killed in Serra da Lousã was identified as Jose Augusto and was head of his fire squad, Portugal's Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement.

The specific circumstances of death are not known, Luis Antunes, president of Lousã's council, told Portuguese broadcaster RTP, but he said "intense and altering winds likely put them in a dangerous situation." The blaze began in the forest, located in the district of Coimbra, at around 6 p.m. local time and was brought under control about three hours later, Antunes said. A total of around 200 firefighters were at the scene.

Summer wildfires are common in Portugal. Many Portuguese fear this summer will be disastrous because of forecasts of record temperatures as well as fewer resources being available to fight blazes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Firefighters have been drafted in to assist in the response to the virus. Portugal is still reeling from fires in June and October 2017 that killed 114 people. They were the deadliest in the country's history.

Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita said in June that fire services had been reinforced significantly since the 2017 blazes, citing a 21% increase in staff in the past three years.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Reliance closes deal with 4 investors, gets Rs 30,062 cr

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

On fifth attempt, U.N. Security Council renews Syria aid via Turkey

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday approved aid deliveries to Syria through one border crossing from Turkey, a day after its authorization for the six-year-long humanitarian operation ended, leaving millions of Syrian civilians...

Indians' DeShields returns from COVID-19 absence

Delino DeShields Jr. worked out with the Cleveland Indians on Saturday after being away from the team due to testing positive for the coronavirus. The Indians revealed on July 3 -- with DeShields permission -- that the 27-outfielder was in ...

Firefighter dies in forest blaze in central Portugal

A firefighter died and three others were injured on Saturday in a forest fire in central Portugal, government officials said, the first reported fatality from a wildfire in the country this year. The firefighter who was killed in Serra da L...

Soccer-Cadiz promotion party punctured after mass gathering outside stadium

Cadiz missed out on a chance to secure promotion to La Liga on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at home to Fuenlabrada, after fans defied social distancing guidelines by gathering en masse outside the stadium before kickoff. Cadiz only needed a dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020