Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Despite wolf warrior diplomacy, China fails to secure 'expansionism' beyond Pakistan, N.Korea'

China appears to have failed to secure its "expansionism" beyond Pakistan and North Korea, neither of which has a viable alternative.

ANI | New York | Updated: 12-07-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 12:59 IST
'Despite wolf warrior diplomacy, China fails to secure 'expansionism' beyond Pakistan, N.Korea'
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

China appears to have failed to secure its "expansionism" beyond Pakistan and North Korea, neither of which has a viable alternative. Both Islamabad and Pyongyang -either willingly or unwillingly succumbed to China's tactics.

"Yet today as the world stares at the inevitable and punishing price of Covid, the Chinese state has still not let go of its expansionist impulse, and there is renewed pushback even from its 'beneficiaries'. Is the Dragon running out of tricks?" questioned Lt General Bhopinder Singh, in his opinion piece published in The Citizen magazine. Singh, a former Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as Puducherry, said a 'wolf warrior diplomacy' - an unashamedly expansionist, combative, and possessing hegemonic instincts, is the new form of statecraft that has made China proactive, as opposed to reactive.

Singh asserted that Chinese President Xi Jinping's advanced his hawkish expansionism through ensnaring projects like the Belt and Road Initiative, the Pearl String ports, and the tactical seizing of opportunities in the Pacific Island nations, in Nepal, the Maldives, Sri Lanka. Chinese President Xi Jinping's urge to a "fighting spirit" explains this hawkish expansionism as necessary to fulfill the neologism of the "Chinese Century". It has led China to unleash an unprecedented outreach through ensnaring projects like the Belt and Road Initiative, the Pearl String ports, and the tactical seizing of opportunities in the Pacific Island nations, in Nepal, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and wherever else domestic politics and financial desperation afforded an irresistible opening for Chinese "largesse", Singh said in the article.

It's ostensibly "no strings attached" approach to making investments has roped in pariahed states like North Korea and Pakistan. "But the Chinese approach is also undecipherable and asymmetric, as it advances an expansionist agenda by hook or crook, using coercion, intimidation, internal meddling and limited militaristic belligerence. It can charm, buy out, encircle, entrap in debt, and play the most unapologetic forms of realpolitik to further its cause," he said further. "But has the Dragon bitten off more than it can chew? Today the world seeks answers and looks askance at China for its Covid chicanery, as the staggering human and economic costs mount - and the uninterrupted Chinese military belligerence even in these times, militates even more," the article said.

It is not just the patent deceit at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, earlier, the Chinese had also sunk a Vietnamese fishing trawler in the Paracel Islands, claiming it falsely to be in Chinese waters. Adding to it, the People's Republic claimed 80 islands, reefs, shoals and ridges in the restive South China Seas, for the first time since 1983, at a time when the world reeling under the Covid-19 crisis.

Australia too joined the chorus, accusing China of spreading misinformation that "contributes to a climate of fear and division" - just last week Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison complained of "malicious cyberwarfare" by "state actors", the finger unmistakably pointed at China. "While the 'ways' of the Chinese state are well known, sheer desperation and a lack of alternatives forces many nations to willingly or unwillingly succumb to the Dragon," Singh wrote.

In 2016, Pakistan's Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development warned of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor becoming "another East India Company" - today Pakistan is a completely beholden state, and the otherwise voluble Imran Khan is not allowed to talk about the Uighur Muslims incarcerated by China. Sri Lanka too realised the cost of accepting Chinese "investments" as it ultimately had to cede control of its Hambantota port for a lease of 99 years to China.

"The old guard in China must wonder if the metamorphosis of Deng Xiaoping's China into the Warrior Wolf Diplomacy of Xi Jingping, which has triggered an overreach at any cost, was too much too soon. Ironically, US President Donald Trump's unpredictable and protectionist agenda may have contributed to their appeal," the article read. (ANI)

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 6,615 new cases of coronavirus

Russia on Sunday reported 6,615 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 727,162. The countrys coronavirus crisis response centre said 130 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death tol...

Haasan wishes Amitabh speedy recovery, tells him to become a wellness icon

Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiamchief Kamal Haasan on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchanand his son Abishek Bachchan a speedy recovery from COVID-19and wanted the acclaimed actor to become an icon for survivaland wellness as wellI wis...

Over 200,000 vote in Hong Kong's pro-democracy primaries

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers turned up over the weekend to vote in an unofficial two-day primary election held by the citys pro-democracy camp as it gears up to field candidates for an upcoming legislative poll. The exercise is bei...

Christina Perri expecting second child after miscarriage

Singer Christina Perri has announced that she and husband, reporter Paul Costabile are set to become parents for the second time. A Thousand Years hitmaker and Costabile, both 33, are already parents to daughter Carmella, two.Perri took to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020