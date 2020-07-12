Left Menu
17 injured in China plant explosion

Seventeen people were slightly injured in an explosion that happened Saturday in a sewage treatment plant in Fuxin city, northeast China's Liaoning Province. No deaths were reported, local official sources said Sunday.

ANI | Shenyang | Updated: 12-07-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 16:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The explosion happened around 8:40 pm (local time) Saturday, with window glass of the plant, its surrounding workshops and residential houses shattered.

All the injured were sent to the hospitals. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

