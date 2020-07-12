17 injured in China plant explosion
Seventeen people were slightly injured in an explosion that happened Saturday in a sewage treatment plant in Fuxin city, northeast China's Liaoning Province. No deaths were reported, local official sources said Sunday.ANI | Shenyang | Updated: 12-07-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 16:49 IST
Seventeen people were slightly injured in an explosion that happened Saturday in a sewage treatment plant in Fuxin city, northeast China's Liaoning Province. No deaths were reported, local official sources said Sunday.
The explosion happened around 8:40 pm (local time) Saturday, with window glass of the plant, its surrounding workshops and residential houses shattered.
All the injured were sent to the hospitals. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Shenyang
- Xinhua
- Liaoning Province
ALSO READ
China, SKorea report new cases in double digits
Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more
If RGF returns Rs 20 L, will PM assure country that China will vacate Indian territory: Chidambaram
Man convicted of stealing high tech trade secrets for China
China’s actions in Ladakh part of large-scale military provocations against neighbours: US lawmaker