Left Menu
Development News Edition

More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale

Britain's royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected Queen Elizabeth II's gardens at Buckingham Palace.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:48 IST
More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale
Representative Image Image Credit:

Britain's royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected Queen Elizabeth II's gardens at Buckingham Palace. The "small batch" gin is on offer for 40 pounds ($50) a bottle from the Royal Collection Shop, but only for delivery in the United Kingdom.

"Hand-picked botanicals from Buckingham Palace's exceptional garden have been combined to create this unique and flavorsome gin," the bottle says besides a picture of the queen's London palace. "For the perfect summer thirst-quencher, the recommended serving method is to pour a measure of the gin into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon," the site says.

Elizabeth's favorite tipple is a gin and Dubonnet, though she drinks in moderation.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale

Britains royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth IIs gardens at Buckingham Palace.The small batch gin is on offer for 40 pounds 50 a bottle from...

I-League must go on even if COVID restrictions come in way of foreigners: Das

The All India Football Federation plans to go ahead with the 2020-21 I-League season even if the clubs star foreign recruits are unable to make it due to the coronavirus-forced travel restrictions. International flights remain suspended sin...

Woman beaten to death for dowry in UP's Bulandhshahr: Police

Six people were booked after a woman, who was allegedly beaten for dowry by her in-laws, died at a hospital here, police said on Monday. The victim, identified as Suvi, had got married in August last year and was six months pregnant, they s...

Pay contract workers on time: AP CM to officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure timely payment of salaries to contract workers of various departments, societies and varsities just like any other regular government employee. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020