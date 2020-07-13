Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-With a post-Brexit border operation model, Britain tells firms to get ready

If businesses are not prepared, this could mean increased congestion on some roads, particularly in Kent, home to the port of Dover, Britain's busiest roll-on roll-off port. Following is some of the guidance set out in the border operating model, which does not include measures for Northern Ireland: INVESTMENT - The government will invest 705 million pounds for new infrastructure, jobs and technology to ensure British border systems are fully operational.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:28 IST
FACTBOX-With a post-Brexit border operation model, Britain tells firms to get ready
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain unveiled its new post-Brexit border operating model on Monday, setting out what traders will need to do when a status quo transition arrangement with the European Union finishes at the end of this year. Last month, the government said it would introduce border checks with the EU in three stages from Jan. 1, reversing an original plan so it could give companies struggling with the coronavirus crisis more time to fill out forms and pay tariffs.

Some business groups are concerned that many businesses will not be ready for the changes on Dec. 31 when Britain leaves the EU's single market and customs union, but the government says its awareness campaign should give them enough notice. If businesses are not prepared, this could mean increased congestion on some roads, particularly in Kent, home to the port of Dover, Britain's busiest roll-on roll-off port.

Following is some of the guidance set out in the border operating model, which does not include measures for Northern Ireland: INVESTMENT

- The government will invest 705 million pounds for new infrastructure, jobs and technology to ensure British border systems are fully operational. This will include 470 million pounds to build infrastructure such as border control posts, and 235 million for IT systems and more border force workers. Britain has said infrastructure will be needed at some ports and where they do not have space, the government will build inland infrastructure to meet the new requirements.

GUIDANCE FOR TRADERS - Get a customs intermediary to help find the information needed to complete formalities and submit the required declarations.

- Apply for a duty deferment account for traders who import goods regularly. This enables customs charges including customs duty, excise duty, and import VAT to be paid once a month through Direct Debit instead of being paid on individual consignments. - Prepare to pay or account for VAT on imported goods.

- Ensure you have international driving permits. - Apply for a GB Economic Operator Registration and Identification number.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fighting breaks out on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Several Azeri and Armenian soldiers have been killed or wounded in border clashes, both countries said on Monday, each accusing the other of encroaching on its territory.The two former Soviet republics have long been in conflict over Azerba...

Rockets' Westbrook announces he has coronavirus

Houston Rockets star and former NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook announced Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Westbrook revealed the news on social media. He was not on the team plane when the Rockets traveled to ...

Assam floods claim 6 more lives, 22 lakh hit across 27 districts

The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. According to the daily flood report...

Pak court gives last chance to Nawaz Sharif to appear in corruption case

A court notice was displayed on Monday at the residence of Pakistans former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, giving him a final chance to appear before it on August 17 in a corruption case. Sharif, the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020