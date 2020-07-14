Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia permanently cancels licence of Qatar's beIN Sports

The beIN spokesperson said GAC's decision was the result of legal proceedings that "repeatedly violated beIN's due process rights". BeoutQ is widely available in Saudi Arabia but Riyadh has repeatedly said it is not based there, and that the Saudi government is committed to protecting intellectual property.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:25 IST
Saudi Arabia permanently cancels licence of Qatar's beIN Sports
BeIN holds regional broadcasting rights for several major global sporting events and entertainment shows, including England's Premier League soccer. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Competition (GAC) said on Tuesday it had permanently cancelled the licence of Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, which has been barred from broadcasting in the kingdom since mid-2017 due to a dispute with Qatar.

GAC said in a statement it was also fining beIN Sports 10 million riyals ($2.7 million) for what it said were "monopolistic practices", a charge the broadcaster denied. BeIN holds regional broadcasting rights for several major global sporting events and entertainment shows, including England's Premier League soccer. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund is seeking to buy Premier League club Newcastle United.

The broadcaster was initially blocked in Saudi Arabia under a boycott imposed when Riyadh and its allies severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar in June 2017 over Doha's alleged support of terrorism, a charge Qatar denies. GAC said it found beIN Sports had "abused its dominant position through several monopolistic practices" related to what it described as an exclusive sports broadcast bundle for the 2016 UEFA European Championship soccer matches.

"The decision is nonsensical on every single level, banning beIN for packaging its rights in the standard way that sports and entertainment broadcasters all around the world do, and indeed as other broadcasters active in the Saudi market also do," a beIN Media Group spokesperson said in a statement. In 2018, Qatar filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying Saudi Arabia was blocking beIN from broadcasting in the kingdom and said it had refused to take effective action against alleged piracy of beIN's content by beoutQ, a commercial-scale pirating operation.

A WTO panel last month found Saudi Arabia had breached global rules on intellectual property rights by failing to prosecute beoutQ while supporting Riyadh's view that it could block the Qatari broadcaster from obtaining legal counsel in the kingdom on grounds of national security. The beIN spokesperson said GAC's decision was the result of legal proceedings that "repeatedly violated beIN's due process rights".

BeoutQ is widely available in Saudi Arabia but Riyadh has repeatedly said it is not based there, and that the Saudi government is committed to protecting intellectual property. Reuters could not determine who owns or operates beoutQ. ($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tech sell-off weighs on Europe as virus fears mount; FTSE 100 outperforms

European stocks were hit by a selloff in technology shares on Tuesday, as U.S. peers slumped on fears of new coronavirus restrictions, while London blue-chips outperformed on a boost for the telecoms and energy sectors.The pan-European STOX...

Amravati COVID-19 case count reaches 1,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Amravati district increased by 21 on Tuesday to reach the 1,000 mark, an official said. With this, it has become the third district after Nagpur and Akola in Vidarbha region to have 1,000 cases.A...

Maharashtra: 251 new coronavirus cases in Aurangabad district

Coronavirus cases in central Maharashtras Aurangabad district reached 9,065 on Tuesday with 251 new patients coming to light, officials said. With six patients succumbing during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic in the district ...

BJP not in favour of imposition of Art 356 in WB: Dilip Ghosh

BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the party was not in favour of the imposition of Article 356 in the state and it would fight and defeat the ruling Trinamool Congress democratically. He told newspersons that p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020