Left Menu
Development News Edition

Feds bring terrorism charges in latest MS-13 gang crackdown

It was not immediately clear whether Diaz had a defense attorney who could comment on the charges. Prosecutors also said they would seek the death penalty against Alexi Saenz, another MS-13 leader on Long Island, New York, charged in seven killings, including those of two high school students slain with a machete and a baseball bat.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-07-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 00:33 IST
Feds bring terrorism charges in latest MS-13 gang crackdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Federal authorities announced terrorism charges Wednesday against a leader of MS-13, continuing a nationwide crackdown against a notorious street gang that President Donald Trump described as "vile and evil." An indictment unsealed in Virginia against Melgar Diaz marked the first time the Justice Department has brought terrorism charges against a member of MS-13. Attorney General William Barr described Diaz as "the person who would green-light assassinations" for the gang in the United States. It was not immediately clear whether Diaz had a defense attorney who could comment on the charges.

Prosecutors also said they would seek the death penalty against Alexi Saenz, another MS-13 leader on Long Island, New York, charged in seven killings, including those of two high school students slain with a machete and a baseball bat. A lawyer for Saenz declined to comment. "We believe the monsters who murder children should be put to death," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding his administration would not rest before bringing every member of the gang to justice. "There's never been any move like this before." The announcement came a day after grand juries in New York City and Nevada handed up new charges against nearly two dozen MS-13 members, ranging from drug dealing and kidnapping to murder and racketeering.

Barr said the prosecutions are part of the government's efforts to dismantle a gang he likened to a "death cult." Also known as Mara Salvatrucha, MS-13 is considered one of the top transnational organized crime threats in the United States. The organization is unique, Barr said, in that it is driven not by "commercial interests" but sheer bloodlust.

"It's about the honor of being the most savage, bloodthirsty person you can be and building up a reputation as a killer," Barr said. MS-13 is believed to have been founded as a neighborhood street gang in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s by immigrants fleeing a civil war in El Salvador. The gang recruits young teenagers from El Salvador and Honduras, though many gang members were born in the U.S.

"The only way to defeat MS-13 is by targeting the organization as a whole, focusing on the leadership structure and deploying a whole-of-government approach against a common enemy," said John Durham, a federal prosecutor in New York who directs a special task force targeting the gang. Trump, who visited Long Island in 2017 to address the gang problem, has blamed the violence and gang growth on lax immigration policies.

The president said Wednesday that U.S. Immigration and Customs has arrested more than 2,000 MS-13 members over the past few years. "We've taken them out by the thousands," he said.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad builder missing case: Rs 50k reward to informer

Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for tracing a 36-year-old builder who went missing while returning home here from his office last month. Vikram Tyagi, a resident of KPD Grand Savanna society in Raj Nagar Extension, left his offi...

Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

A teen suspect has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the shooting that killed an 8-year-old Atlanta girl near the site of an earlier police shooting, officials said Wednesday. Police issued warrants a day earlier for...

Doctor dies due to COVID in Assam; tally climbs to 19,754, death toll to 48

Two persons have died of COVID-19 and 1,099 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday in Assam where the total number of positive cases reached 19,754, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A 75-year-old doctor, hail...

MP: Six of family killed during clash in Mandla district

In a gruesome act, six members of a family were killed by two brothers in a clash at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Mandla district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at Maneri village under Bijadandi Police Station area, abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020