Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burger King, GM venture criticised on China consumer rights show

The criticisms come at a time of heightened tension between the United States and China over trade, technology and other issues. Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International (RBI) but whose Chinese outlets are mainly managed by Tab Food Investments (TFI), was criticised for allegedly selling products that failed to meet its own standards.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:57 IST
Burger King, GM venture criticised on China consumer rights show
Representative Image Image Credit:

U.S. fast food chain Burger King and a car manufactured by a General Motors (GM) joint venture were picked out for criticism on Thursday by China's state television station in its high-profile annual show on consumer rights. Since it was first aired by state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) in 1991, the television programme has become an event watched in fear by international and local brands alike, due to the potential impact on sales and public relations of appearing on its list of shame.

The programme has in previous years criticised foreign businesses such as Apple and Starbucks, resulting in prompt apologies from the companies. Burger King and GM were the only foreign firms to feature on this year's show, which mainly focused on Chinese companies. The criticisms come at a time of heightened tension between the United States and China over trade, technology and other issues.

Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International (RBI) but whose Chinese outlets are mainly managed by Tab Food Investments (TFI), was criticised for allegedly selling products that failed to meet its own standards. The programme cited a Burger King outlet in Nanchang, southeast China, where it alleged employees only put two pieces of cheese on the burger when there should be three.

Burger King China said on its official Weibo account that the outlet was managed by a sub-franchisee, and apologised for management mistakes given the practices were a departure from its "consumer is king" motto. "As soon as we saw the report, we immediately set up a task force to conduct the investigation," it said, adding the franchisee ran six outlets which had now been shut down.

The show also interviewed buyers of the Baojun 560 sport-utility vehicle made by General Motors' Guangxi-based joint venture with SAIC Motor and a local partner. The customers complained of gearbox problems. The venture recalled 12,485 Baojun 560 in 2016 to fix gearbox issues.

In a statement, the venture apologised for the inconvenience to consumers and said it was investigating. "We will be responsible for the issue at all costs," it said. The show, usually aired on March 15 to coincide with world consumer rights day, was delayed this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also discussed shoddily built new flats, online education services and said Qutoutiao, an app that delivers customised feeds of articles and short videos to users based on algorithms, carried misleading advertisements with dubious health claims or which led to gambling websites when clicked through. The New York-listed company saw its shares tumble in pre-trading after it was mentioned in an opening segment - even before the programme detailed its criticisms. They were down 11% after the two-hour show ended.

In a statement on its Weibo account, Qutoutiao said it realised there were many issues with its advertising ecosystem and that it would carry out an investigation. "We are very grateful for the oversight and criticism provided by CCTV and the media," it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No plan to denotify sanctuary area until nod: TN govt to HC

Chennai, July 16 PTI The Madras High Court was on Thursday informed by the Tamil Nadu government that it has only sent a proposal to the central wildlife board to denotify a portion of Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary for commercial and industri...

Sisi says Egypt won't stand idle in Libya if security is threatened

Egypt will not stand idle in the face of any direct threat to Egyptian and Libyan security, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday, after lawmakers allied to commander Khalifa Haftar urged Cairo to intervene militarily in Libyas ci...

Artwork on vehicle can't be ground for denial of registration: High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the registration of a vehicle cannot be denied merely due to artwork on its body. The ruling came on a petition filed by Ranjit Malhotra, owner of a multicolour Ambassador Grand Harit-C-1800,...

Active COVID cases constitute a third of India's total tally, recovery rate rises to 63.25 pc: Govt

India has 3,31,146 active COVID-19 cases, which is around a third of the countrys infection tally that rose to 9.68 lakh on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said, crediting targeted measures for the steady decline in the active caseload....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020