Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil rights veteran Rev CT Vivian dead at 95

The Rev. CT Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and served as head of the organisation co-founded by the civil rights icon, has died.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 15:04 IST
Civil rights veteran Rev CT Vivian dead at 95

The Rev. CT Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and served as head of the organisation co-founded by the civil rights icon, has died. Vivian died at home in Atlanta of natural causes Friday morning, his friend and business partner Don Rivers confirmed to The Associated Press. Vivian was 95.

His civil rights work stretched back more than six decades, to his first sit-in demonstrations in the 1940s in Peoria, Ill. He met King soon after the budding civil rights leader's victory in the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott. Vivian became an active member of what would become the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. “He has always been one of the people who had the most insight, wisdom, integrity and dedication,” said Andrew Young, who also worked alongside King.

Cordy Tindell Vivian was born July 28, 1924, in Howard County, Mo., but moved to Macomb, Ill., with his mother when he was still a young boy. As a young theology student at the American Baptist College in Nashville, Tenn., Vivian helped organize that city's first sit-ins, and later participated in the Freedom Rides in Mississippi. Under King's leadership at SCLC, Vivian was national director of affiliates, and after King's death in 1968, he continued to serve the organization.

Though already a veteran of the movement, Vivian returned to lead the SCLC in 2012 as its interim president. Some saw his return to leadership as lending renewed credibility and a tangible link to the era after the SCLC stagnated for years due to financial mismanagement and infighting. “There must always be the understanding of what Martin had in mind for this organization,” Vivian said in a 2012 interview. “Nonviolent, direct action makes us successful. We learned how to solve social problems without violence. We cannot allow the nation or the world to ever forget that.” President Barack Obama gave Vivian the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath witnesses military drill in Ladakh displaying combat readiness

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday witnessed a military drill involving a fleet of attack helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and ground commandos at a high-altitude forward base here. In the drill, the Army and Air Force dis...

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

Human rights and political activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK protested outside the Consulate of Pakistan in Birmingham and submitted a memorandum rejecting the proposed 14th Constitutional amendment in AJK Act 1974.In a letter to...

Singapore reports 327 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore on Friday reported 327 new coronavirus infections, including nine community cases and the rest being foreign workers living in dormitories, according to the Ministry of Health. Out of the nine community cases, six are Singaporeans...

UAE Mars mission liftoff on Japan rocket reset for Monday

The liftoff of a United Arab Emirates Mars orbiter, postponed due to bad weather at the launch site in southern Japan, is now set for Monday. The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab worlds first interplanetary mission. The launch, init...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020