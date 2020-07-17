Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan peace is essential for region's stability:Iran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's commitment to work towards assisting in restoring peace in Afghanistan and said that region's stability is integrated and that threat of terrorism still persists.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 15:32 IST
Afghanistan peace is essential for region's stability:Iran
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's commitment to work towards assisting in restoring peace in Afghanistan and said that the region's stability is integrated and that threat of terrorism still persists. "Araghchi stated that security in the region is an integrated concept and it can be said, without exaggeration, that peace and stability in Afghanistan guarantee peace and stability in Iran," the Iranian official said while speaking at an event titled "Perspectives on Afghanistan-Iran Relations: Challenges, Opportunities," organized by the Afghan Institute of Strategic Studies in Kabul

Referring to the "Comprehensive Document of Strategic Cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan" he elaborated on how the document has been set up in five committees. Araghchi added that Iran's goal with this 'comprehensive' document is to find common ground for cooperation with Afghanistan in all these areas.

Addressing the fundamental principles set out in the document, he emphasized the issues of non-interference in each other's affairs, non-aggression, and preventing the use of each other's territory to attack and invade other countries. He called for a broader sense of inclusivity in the peace process in Afghanistan. He also reinforced the need to accept the firm presence of the Taliban in the country and labeled them as an indispensable party to the process. He called them a 'reality'.

Araghchi said: "If we had not crushed Daesh in Syria, then we would have had to fight them on the streets of Tehran and Kabul." Araghchi also met Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, and the two sides discussed the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations.

"Araghchi thanked the High Council for National Reconciliation and pledged continued cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Afghanistan and to the peace process," Abdullah's office said in a statement. "The two sides announced peace and stability in Afghanistan in the interest of peace in the region and in the world," the statement said.

The Afghan Peace Deal was reached in February between the US and the Taliban. The US pledged to pull out its remaining troops from the country in a staggered manner and the Taliban undertook to prevent Al- Qaeda from using Afghan territory to conduct terrorist activities.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Possibility of over 100 litres of fuel leakage into Russia's Lake Baikal from banked vessel

Over 100 liters of fuel could have leaked into Russias Lake Baikal from a banked vessel, the press service of Baikal Inter-Regional Environmental Prosecutors Office told Sputnik. The prosecutors office previously said that it had launched a...

End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 early due to coronavirus crisis

British Airways, the worlds largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the COVID-19 pandemic sent air travel into freefall. For over 50 years, Boeings Queen of the Skies has been the ...

Netanyahu ally wants West Bank 'cultivation' now, not annexation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus top coalition partner wants Israel to shelve planned West Bank annexations and instead focus on improving conditions for Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the occupied territory, two cabinet ministers sa...

COVID-19: Lockdown in India may have saved 630 lives, USD 690 million, says study

The COVID-19 lockdown-led reduction in air pollution levels across five Indian cities in India, including Delhi and Mumbai, may have prevented about 630 premature deaths, and saved USD 690 million in health costs in the country, according t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020