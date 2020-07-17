FACTBOX-Surfing-World Championship Tour 2021 schedule

The World Surf League, professional surfing's governing body, has introduced a new format and schedule for its World Championship Tour (WCT) for 2021. Among the biggest changes are the introduction of a one-day Finals event, the dropping of the French contest, and the shift of the Hawaiian event to the season opener.

Pro surfing will return to G-Land, a legendary lefthander off the jungles of Java, for the first time since 1997, while women will compete at Tahiti's infamous Teahupo'o after a 15-year absence. Regional Qualifying Series will run until the end of June, which will feed into a global Challenger Series from August to December to determine some spots for the following year's WCT.

All WCT events for 2020 were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TOUR SCHEDULE - Shiseido Maui Pro, Honolua Bay, Maui, Hawaii: November 25 - December 5, 2020 (Women's)

- Billabong Pipe Masters, Oahu, Hawaii: December 8 - 20, 2020 (Men's) - MEO Pro Peniche, Portugal: February 18 - 28, 2021

- Corona Open Gold Coast presented by Billabong: Queensland, Australia, March 18 - 28, 2021 - Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach: Victoria, Australia, April 1 - 11, 2021

- Margaret River Pro: Western Australia, Australia, April 16 - 26, 2021 - Oi Rio Pro presented by Corona: Saquarema, Brasil, May 20 - 29, 2021

- Surf Ranch Pro: California, USA, June 10 - 13, 2021 - Quiksilver Pro G-Land: Indonesia, June 20 - 29, 2021

- Corona Open J-Bay: South Africa, July 7 - 19, 2021 - Outerknown Tahiti Pro: Teahupo’o, Tahiti, August 26 - September 6, 2021

- The WSL Finals: Location TBD, September 8 - 16, 2021