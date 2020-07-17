Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh hospital owner arrested over coronavirus test scam

The RAB sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka after it emerged that the hospital authorities had swindled thousands of unsuspecting patients out of millions of takas on the pretext of coronavirus treatment, the bdnews reported. It also initiated a case against 17 people, including Shahed, on charges of issuing fake COVID-19 test reports and other irregularities.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:00 IST
Bangladesh hospital owner arrested over coronavirus test scam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The owner of a hospital chain in Bangladesh that swindled money from thousands of patients by issuing fake coronavirus test reports has been arrested in a border area while he was trying to flee to India, according to media reports. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Regent Hospital Chairman Mohammad Shahed from Satkhira village bordering India on Wednesday and airlifted him to Dhaka before handing him over to the police. The RAB sealed off the headquarters and two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka after it emerged that the hospital authorities had swindled thousands of unsuspecting patients out of millions of takas on the pretext of coronavirus treatment, the bdnews reported.

It also initiated a case against 17 people, including Shahed, on charges of issuing fake COVID-19 test reports and other irregularities. The case alleges that the hospital authorities duped nearly 6,000 patients out of Tk 20.1 million (USD 237,129) by issuing fake coronavirus tests reports even though it was supposed to provide free treatment for COVID-19. They later billed Tk 19.6 million (USD 231,231) to the health directorate.

According to reports, Shahed belongs to the governing Awami League party headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and is a member of its foreign affairs subcommittee. Shahed has 56 cases against him and was absconding since the RAB raided his hospitals.

Another doctor and her husband were also arrested recently on similar charges of falsifying test results. JKG Health Care Chairman Sabrina Sharmeen Husain, a government cardiac surgeon and the wife of the hospital's CEO Ariful Chaudhury, was arrested for providing false reports without testing the swabs collected from the people for COVID-19 tests.

The National Revenue Board on Friday instructed banks to freeze the accounts held by Shahed and Sabrina, the daily reported. The apex tax administration authority has written to the central bank on the issue, according to a top NBR official.

"We sent a letter to the Bangladesh Bank a day after the arrest of JKG Chairman Sabrina. Aside from seeking their account details, we have also asked them to seize their bank accounts," Md Alamgir Hossain, director-general of NBR's Central Intelligence Cell, told bdnews24.com on Friday. "We will take legal action against them if we find proof of any irregularity in the bank accounts," said Alamgir.

Bangladesh has reported around 200,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 2,496 deaths. Public health experts say the actual number is much higher because only about 70 testing facilities are available in the country of 160 million people.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Arise Sir Tom: Queen Elizabeth knights 100-year-old fundraising captain

Queen Elizabeth knighted Captain Tom Moore on Friday, recognizing the 100-year-old for lifting Britains spirits during the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic by raising millions of pounds for health workers. The World War Two veteran raised ...

Odisha capital's COVID-19 caseload crosses 1000-mark

The Odisha state capitals virus load on Friday breached the 1,000-mark with the COVID-19 tally rising to 1,043, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC said. Of the 124 new cases, 72 quarantined persons tested positive for the deadly virus an...

U.S. sanctions four China-based individuals, firm over fentanyl

The United States on Friday announced sanctions against four China-based individuals and one company run by alleged Chinese drug kingpin Fujing Zheng for links to trafficking in fentanyl. The U.S. Treasury Department named the individuals a...

2 brothers held for blackmarketing anti-viral drugs

Hyderabad, July 17 PTI Two brothers were on Friday arrested here for alleged illegal procurement and sale of emergency drugs used for COVID-19 patients at higher prices, police said. The two, in their mid-30s and running pharmacy shops, wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020