Beijing reports no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID 19 cases

Beijing [China], July 19 (Xinhua/ ANI) -- Beijing reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-07-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 09:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Beijing [China], July 19 (Xinhua/ ANI) -- Beijing reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday. This marked that the Chinese capital city had reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for 13 consecutive days.

No asymptomatic cases or suspected cases were reported. A total of 13 people were discharged from hospital after recovery on Saturday, the commission said in a daily report. From June 11 to July 18, the city reported 335 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, of whom 132 were still hospitalized and 203 had been discharged from hospital after recovery. There were 16 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, the commission said. (Xinhua/ ANI)

