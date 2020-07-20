China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path in Hong Kong affairs

China urges UK to avoid taking wrong path in Hong Kong affairsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-07-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 13:36 IST
China on Monday urged Britain to avoid making further steps down the wrong path after reports that it was poised to suspend an extradition treaty for Chinese-ruled Hong Kong. Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remark during a daily media briefing, adding that China would react resolutely to actions in the former British colony of Hong Kong that interfere in China's internal affairs.
Hong Kong returned to China in 1997.
ALSO READ
China reports eight new coronavirus cases in mainland
Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more
Mercedes to recall 660,000 vehicles in China for oil leak
Mainland China reports eight new coronavirus cases, two in Beijing
Industry for alternate sourcing destination as cost from China not going down: Signify Innovations