Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, said the FO.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:23 IST
Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to protest against the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control. The Foreign Office (FO) said due to "unprovoked firing" in Bagsar Sector, a 20-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to register a protest. The FO claimed that India this year committed 1,732 ceasefire violations, resulting in 14 deaths and serious injuries to 134 innocent civilians.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,"it said. The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, said the FO. India maintains that the UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

General insurance industry logs 8 pc growth in June: Report

A tepid 1 per cent growth in motor -- the first growth since April -- coupled with a massive spike in health and fire insurance sales, helped the general insurance industry to clock a full 8 per cent growth in June, says a report. Motor cov...

Tata Power's arm CGPL raises Rs 350 cr via NCDs

Tata Power on Monday said its arm CGPL - which runs Mundra power plant - has raised Rs 350 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures NCDs on private placement basis. Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CGPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company...

Group of Ayurveda doctors in Kerala create music video to boost morale of COVID warriors

While COVID-19 has entered the third phase in Kerala, a group of three Ayurveda doctors has come out with a video song to boost the morale of COVID warriors. The song titled Nin Peru Keralam Thy Name is Kerala is penned by Dr. S.Gopakuma...

Georgia Dems release finalists to replace Lewis on ballot

Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot. The finalists are a state senator, a state representative, the head of the state NAACP, an Atlanta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020