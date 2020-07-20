Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'
The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, said the FO.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:23 IST
Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to protest against the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control. The Foreign Office (FO) said due to "unprovoked firing" in Bagsar Sector, a 20-year-old man sustained serious injuries.
A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to register a protest. The FO claimed that India this year committed 1,732 ceasefire violations, resulting in 14 deaths and serious injuries to 134 innocent civilians.
"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,"it said. The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.
The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, said the FO. India maintains that the UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.
ALSO READ
HMD Global bets on Finnish roots, focus on security for success in Indian market
COVID-19 impact: Indian exchanges see just 4 IPOs in Jun quarter, says report
Hafeez, Wahab and four others join Pakistan squad in Worcester
Over 300 Indians stranded in Qatar return home
Indian drug firms recall products in US market