French Finance Minister: EU summit deal marks birth of a new Europe

French Finance Minister: EU summit deal marks birth of a new EuropeReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:17 IST
The European Union's deal on a massive, economic stimulus plan marks the birth of a new Europe, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio on Tuesday. Le Maire said the deal would result in a Europe with greater solidarity among member nations, more environmentally-friendly policies and a stronger Franco-German relationship at its core.
European Union leaders reached a "historic" deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-hit economies at a pre-dawn meeting on Tuesday after a fractious summit that lasted almost five days.
