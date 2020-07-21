Left Menu
Nepal lifts lockdown as virus cases decrease

He said that international border points with India and China would remain closed until August 16, but Nepali nationals can enter the country through certain border points designated by the government. Hotels, restaurants, travel and trekking agencies will be allowed to open from July 30.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Tuesday decided to lift the nationwide lockdown from midnight after the country witnessed a decline in the number of coronavirus cases. Finance Minister and government spokesperson Yuba Raj Khatiwada announcing the cabinet decision said: "The lockdown has been lifted in view of the psychological impact on people." Following the second COVID-19 case in Nepal, the government on March 24 decided to enforce a nationwide lockdown. As per the decision, long-route public transportation will be allowed to resume services from August 17 by following the safety protocols set by the Ministry of Health and Population.

Academic institutions will also be allowed to open admissions for the new academic session from August 16. The government is yet to decide on starting physical classes. Cinema halls, dance bars, beauty salons, fitness centers, swimming pools, and religious places will remain closed.

"Domestic and international flights will also be allowed to operate from August 17," said Khatiwada. He said that international border points with India and China would remain closed until August 16, but Nepali nationals can enter the country through certain border points designated by the government.

Hotels, restaurants, travel and trekking agencies will be allowed to open from July 30. However, parties and conferences are not allowed in hotels and restaurants. The government has also decided to lift the odd-even vehicle rule.

However, the Health Ministry has asked people to wear masks, maintain social distance, and use hand sanitizers as precautionary measures against COVID-19. Nepal registered 150 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to nearly 18,000, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported during the last 48 hours. The country has reported 40 deaths due to the coronavirus infection.

